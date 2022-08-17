New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The wife of a prominent Florida radiation oncologist who went missing from a boat on Aug. 10 has filed for divorce, the day he disappeared, according to county records.

Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on August 10 Naples Bay Resort and Marina Alone aboard its 33-foot sea ray boat, the “Vitamin C,” according to a Friday tweet from the US Coast Guard Southeast.

That same day, his wife, Sarahjo Cross, filed for divorce in Collier County.

The USCG located and recovered Cross’s boat off Sanibel Island on August 11 with no sign of the missing doctor.

Prominent Florida doctor missing, boat found off Sanibel Island: Police

In the days after the USCG Southeast grounded its boat 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, crews covered an area of ​​approximately 13,100 square miles over a 100-hour period before suspending the search.

“Changing a search and rescue case is always a difficult decision,” Captain Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg, said in an Aug. 14 statement. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

Dawn Wynn: US Marshals become involved in the search for a missing Arkansas woman accused of killing her husband in his sleep

Cathy Cady, Krause’s stepmother and a Naples-based nurse, thanked the US Coast Guard and Collier County law enforcement, as well as Krause’s “friends and the citizens of Naples who selflessly gave their time and boats to search for him,” in a statement posted on Facebook Monday.

“During this sad time, please pray for support and respectful privacy for our family,” she wrote. “Whatever void we have now, it will be filled with love, positivity, hope, patience, prayers and God’s grace. Chaundre’s three children and their mother, their father, stepmother, brothers and their wives, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins Thanks to brother and longtime close friend, Chaundre K. Cross, MD for all he did in the rescue work”

Cross is described as 5-foot-11., weighing 150 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Cross has served as board chair of the Cancer Alliance of Naples and previously served as a board member of the Collier County Plan and the American Cancer Society of Naples. He graduated from Northwestern University and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School, according to his biography on GenisisCare.com.

Officials are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.