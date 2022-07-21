New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Re-election campaign for According to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Rep. Frank Mirvan, D-Ind., spent $4,000 on flights for his wife and seat upgrades over the past year.

Mirvan, who has represented Indiana’s 1st Congressional District since taking office in 2021, estimated $4,012 through his campaign on flights to and from Washington, DC for his wife, Jane Mirvan, including seat upgrades from July 2021 to May 2022.

Labeled in FEC Filings As “Jane to DC,” “Jane from DC,” and “Jane to DC seat upgrade,” Mirvan’s wife made several trips to and from the nation’s capital in the run-up to the campaign with multiple seat upgrades. For example, on July 13, 2021, Mrvan’s campaign paid $268 for Jane to go to the district. A week later, on July 20, 2021, the campaign paid $194 for her return.

Mrvan’s recent filings with the FEC revealed that aircraft purchases and upgrades are continuing well through 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, Mrvan’s Campaign Finance Report With two flight upgrades, the FEC revealed that Jane spent more than $2,300 on travel to and from the district on various occasions.

In response to an inquiry about the planes and upgrades, Mrvan’s campaign manager Matt Calderon told Fox News Digital that Mrvan believes running public office is a “family commitment.”

“Frank believes that holding public office is a family commitment, and he is proud that Jane welcomes her active role,” Calderon said. “This election is about delivering results for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, and Frank is proud to support investments in the South Shore Rail Line, Gary/Chicago International Airport, and environmental cleanup and restoration projects, all of which the Republican candidate opposes.”

“Without knowing the specifics of the payments, campaign funds can only be spent on legitimate campaign-related expenses and not on personal expenses,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told Fox News Digital.

“In the past there have been cases where candidates have illegally spent funds on vacations and travel of their family members. In any case, if the expenses of the campaign raise questions or are related to personal expenses, it may seek an explanation from the candidate about the payments.”

Mrvan, who is in a “toss-up” race by the Cook Political Report, will face Jennifer-Ruth Green, who won the May Republican primary, in the November general election.

Speaking to Fox News Digital last week, Green, an Air Force veteran who serves in the Indiana Air National Guard, blasted Mirwan for not holding him accountable for his “failures” and doubling down on his support. President Biden’s policies She argued that the people of Indiana were being hurt.

“There’s a choice here in this race. Congressman Frank Mirvan represents President Biden in northwest Indiana and I want to represent this area in Congress and that’s the difference,” Green said. “In the military, we look at the fact that unity is essential. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what your background is. Good ideas matter.”

