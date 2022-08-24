New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The widow of a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed by a Black Lives Matter riot in 2020 is speaking out against anti-police rhetoric fueled by the progressive left.

Ann Dorn, wife of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris and “scorched” corporations on “Fox & Friends First” Wednesday for perpetuating the violence.

“As a leader, [Kamala Harris] There should be a call for peace, and she is telling the protesters to continue their protests, and she has set up a bail fund for them to bail them out of jail. That’s absurd,” Dorn said.

My husband is a captain. David Dorn was murdered in the 2020 riots. His killer helped divide America

“She should have been charged for inciting the riots there because it condones and condones the violence in our countries,” she added.

Dorn, who recently described her disgust at the hatred and division plaguing the US in an op-ed published with Fox News Digital, called Harris and her left-wing affiliates “supervillains” in contrast to her “superhero” husband.

Hundreds mourn David Dorn, retired St. Louis police captain killed in robbery

“He was black. His life mattered,” she wrote.

Dorn told hosts Todd Pirro and Carle Shimkus that changing the course of America starts with electing good politicians and vetting their backgrounds before putting them in office.

“Crime is not political, these prosecutors are making it a political issue,” she said. “Criminals who commit crimes should be put in prison – especially violent crimes.”

Dorn revealed that her husband’s killer had already been arrested twice and convicted of armed robbery, although he had never served prison time for the crime.

She said that her late husband would be ashamed to see where the country is heading today, ‘this is not the country we expected’.