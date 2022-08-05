New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday as he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including Larry Krasner, the Pennsylvania district attorney responsible for her husband’s murder.

Sergeant James O’Connor, a 23-year veteran of the force, was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2020 while serving an arrest warrant. Prosecutors in the case described the alleged killers as dangerous drug dealers with extensive rap sheets.

O’Connor’s widow, Terri, told Fox News on Thursday that she believes her husband would be alive if not for DA Krasner’s leftist bail policies, which have allowed the gunmen to return to the streets after multiple arrests.

Republicans submit articles of impeachment against Philadelphia Dr. Larry Krasner

“They had long criminal records for guns, shootings, murders. I could go on and on about it,” she told “America Reports.” “Thanks to our district attorney and his generous policies, they were kept out of jail time and time again. If those men had been locked up and put where they wanted to be, my husband would still be here today.”

Terry joins other victims of Philadelphia A growing crime crisis who have sharply criticized Krasner’s leftist policies and called for his ouster. In June, a group of Pennsylvania state representatives began impeachment proceedings against the liberal DA for dereliction of duty.

“We have a DA who won’t prosecute people who shoplift if it’s less than $1,000 and small businesses are closing because people can just walk in, take whatever they want and know nothing will happen to them.” .

Terry shared her story in response to an op-ed published this week by the Wall Street Journal, in which liberal billionaire Soros praised the work of progressive district attorneys and dismissed the idea that their policies are responsible for rising crime across the country.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner should be fired, says father of slain teenager

Soros tried to make the case that policies implemented by “reform-minded prosecutors” had donated millions of dollars to make them “popular” and “effective.”

But Terry said her suffering, and that of many others like her, is proof that the current system “doesn’t work.”

“It’s not working. Who thinks this system of giving people second, third, fourth chances is working? Our city is not safe. It hasn’t been safe for some time,” she said. “Young people are being shot and killed every day. Because they’re let out again and again and every time you see their arrest records. It’s disgusting how far ahead they are. Nothing is being done about it. They’re not being held. Where they deserve to be. They are behind bars.”

State charges have been filed against the men who took O’Connor’s life, along with federal charges that could include the death penalty.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Terri said the federal intervention in the case gave her more hope that those who killed her husband would be brought to justice.

“[As far as] Taking this job off the hands of our district attorneys… we’ve already seen him go behind people’s backs and make deals without telling anyone. I’m sure someone will already be on the street,” she said. “I’m just so thankful they’re all locked up in federal prison at this time.”