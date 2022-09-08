New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Megan Hilty talks about Tragic deaths Her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew in a floatplane crash over Labor Day weekend.

“Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed in Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My dear sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on board,” the actress wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. .

“To make this news even more devastating, my sister Eight months pregnant And we’re looking forward to welcoming baby boy Luke into the world next month,” Hilty added.

Hilty said the “last thing” was to acknowledge the tragedy, which the actress said she felt was necessary due to inaccurate reporting by news outlets.

“It has come to my attention that many news outlets have mistransgendered my sweet nephew and some have not even mentioned baby Luca,” Hilty wrote. “Lauren and Ross have left my niece, whom we all hold in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane…”

“It’s important to get these details right to honor everyone we lost and the loved ones they left behind,” Hilty added.

The actress ended the post by thanking her supporters for the “outpouring of love and support” in the wake of the devastating crash.

Hilti is known for her character Glinda the Good Witch In “Wicked”, she played the role in various theaters on Broadway from 2005-2006. The actress also received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Brooke Ashton in “Noises Off.”

The floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, about halfway between its destination and takeoff points. A total of 10 people died.

The downed plane has been identified as a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Otter propeller plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The flight was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, which said it was “heartbroken” by the crash.

“We do not yet have details on the cause of the accident,” said a statement from the company. “We are working with the FAA, the NTSB and the Coast Guard. We are in communication with the families. We are praying for the families involved, including our pilot and his family.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.