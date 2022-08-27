Why wildfire suppression could exacerbate the fire crisis in the West

Enlarge this image switch title Kirk Ziegler/NPR

Kirk Ziegler/NPR

Ashland, Oregon. Jason Fisher watches as a fire helicopter scoops up a large bucket of water from the Klamath River to put out the McKinney fires in remote Northern California.

Flames threaten his sixth generation animal farm. Fisher looks across a narrow river canyon at a steep, charred mountainside. All trees are blackened silhouettes.

His face is contorted into a frown.

“We knew this whole fire… it was a bomb,” he says.

The last time the forests on the other side of the river burned was during the haystack fire in 1955.

“And after that, they never did anything to manage the land, so all that grew back was bushes,” Fisher says. “The bushes were 10 feet high, so one little spark when it’s 113 degrees outside.”

Fischer’s disillusionment is often heard in this corner of the West, especially where the once-powerful lumber industry has all but shut down. They say that the forests are abandoned, they are not managed. Environmental laws prohibit their thinning or felling.

“People are sick and tired of the lumber industry downturn, poverty, lack of funds and inaction,” says Larry Alexander, director of the Northern California Resource Center in nearby Fort Johns, California. “Then they look up. and see how everything is on fire, and therefore they are angry.

Forest fires about six million acres burned land so far this year, mainly in the west and Alaska. Alexander says that previous forest management decisions, including fighting wildfires for a century or more, have turned many forests into a powder keg.

Severe drought and extended heat waves – now more common due to climate change – have exacerbated the problem. However, Alexander and other foresters on the ground in the western states say there are finally signs that the needle is starting to move from full firefighting to more active mitigation and prevention efforts.

Really good time

On a ridge a couple of thousand feet above Jason Fisher’s farm, Clint Isbell, a fire ecologist for the Klamath National Forest, looks at the same woodland with a little more optimism.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Kirk Ziegler/NPR

Kirk Ziegler/NPR

“We’re doing these strategic fuel pauses that you can see all over the landscape,” he says, pointing west into the strong wind. “Many of them are on the ridges.”

American taxpayers recently paid to bulldoze and clear these “strategic fuel breaks” that are built to slow the fire before it reaches homes, communities and critical infrastructure such as power lines. The idea is that firefighters can at least try to survive in places like this.

A 10,000-acre multi-year project to reduce the use of hazardous fuels is ongoing, including thinning out these rugged mountains and canyons. And to the east, down the side of the mountain, another federally funded project is paying to clear bush on private land around the perimeter of Yreka, California.

Remarkably, the last project was completed just three days before the McKinney Fire caught fire.

“Yes, a very good time,” Isbell says.

The agency believes this preliminary work may have helped firefighters deal with the McKinney fire, which is believed to have killed more than 100 people. houses and killed four people. But despite fears, it hasn’t turned into such a terrible hell as last summer’s Dixie fire, which burned more than a million acres in northeastern California, or the Calf Canyon Peak Hermit fire earlier this year, which was the largest in New State. -Mexico. story.

“There’s nothing we can do about the drought, it’s climate change,” says Nicky Johnny, the emergency response chief who managed the McKinney and Calf Canyon fires this summer.

There is a growing realization among veteran managers that these modern wildfires, blazing in record heat and extreme drought, will never be stopped by firefighters alone.

“We just need to figure out how we’re going to get out of this situation or what we’re going to do after it,” Johnny says.

On a recent hot day, when new emergency fire warnings went into effect, Johnny assessed the conditions that led to elite teams like hers being forced to respond to events in Siskiyou County, California, where McKinney was just one of several fires that blazed this August. Although it is still too early for a full assessment, she suspected that some preliminary mitigation work may have allowed her crews to move to safer positions. This allowed them to start digging a line around the perimeter of the parts of the fire, which eventually helped to contain it.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Kirk Ziegler/NPR

Kirk Ziegler/NPR

But with a severe drought exacerbated by climate change, Jonny says the preparations could go too far. Now the US government and other agencies like Cal Fire have no choice but to throw everything they can at the crisis at the moment. There is too much risk, she says, from lives and property to critical watersheds for cities.

At one point, 3,700 firefighters responded to the McKinney fire.

“We focused on putting out fires. [in California] for the last three years because there is a need for it,” says Johnny.

Putting out fires makes things worse

Some say that we have driven ourselves into this corner.

Firefighters do a really good job of putting out almost all wildfires in the initial attack, only a few – 3% or less – of fires go away and grow into large fires, such as McKinney. But every time they stop one, don’t they leave more fuel on the ground for the next fire?

This riddle is often called the paradox of fire. And there is no easy solution, says forestry professor Andrew Sanchez Meador, who leads Institute for Ecological Restoration at Northern Arizona University.

“It took us 150 years to sort out this problem, so it’s not a problem that we can quickly get rid of,” he says.

But Sanchez Medora is encouraged by what he sees, a paradigm shift that is beginning to take place in a massive national firefighting program, sometimes even called the fire-industrial complex. Last year the US government spent a record $4.3 billion for extinguishing fires. But now, tens of millions of federal and state dollars are also being channeled into pre-mitigation work.

Resolve fires without killing everything

Directly over the mountains from Yreka, California, near the historic gold mining town of Jacksonville, Oregon, smoke and haze from the McKinney fire hangs in the air as Rich Fairbanks drives his small pickup truck down a winding mountain road.

Forests with dense stands of trees stretch along the road, in places up to 300 trees per acre.

“People in charge of firefighter safety don’t like this at all,” Fairbanks says, looking towards the dark forest. “They don’t see pinpoint fire coming up behind them, possibly trapping their team.”

Fairbanks is a retired US Forest Service firefighter who now runs a small logging company. They have received a grant from the new Infrastructure Act, which could make a big difference here. Further down the road, crews were already thinning out trees on private land that contains houses and small outbuildings. The trees are piled up, waiting to be burned this fall, when it’s cooler and wetter.



Enlarge this image switch title Kirk Ziegler/NPR

Kirk Ziegler/NPR

“The idea is to make fires still happen, but they don’t kill everything and burn people in their cars, for heaven’s sake,” Fairbanks says.

The thinning is also intended to create a larger buffer around the already existing highway firebreak. Fairbanks says a wildfire is likely inevitable here, but a catastrophic fire with chaotic evacuations along this road should not be.

“This [project] I think that’s a good use of tax dollars,” he says.

Everyone on this road signed up for free treatments. Fairbanks is also encouraged by what he sees as a paradigm shift in state and federal agencies toward prioritizing such work, and among Westerners who are beginning to realize they need to learn to live with wildfires.

But some people still don’t understand it.

“Unfortunately, there are politicians who make hay by saying, ‘They have to put out every fire, always and forever,’ which is just really stupid,” Fairbanks says.

For foresters like him, the smarter way is to do preliminary work like this. It takes longer and doesn’t make for dramatic headlines. But it could at least make some of these modern wildfires manageable again.