Why we will see more devastating floods like those in Kentucky

Dee Davis recalls watching his grandmother paddle past in a canoe during the 1957 flood that hit Whitesburg, Kentucky. Then the water level reached almost 15 feet – a record that stood for more than half a century until it was razed to the ground last week.

The water level was more than six feet above the 1957 mark when flood waters destroyed the gauge.

The flood swept away bridges and swept houses from their foundations. As of Monday afternoon, it has claimed the lives of at least 35 people.

And that was just the latest record flooding to hit the US this summer.

Rebecca Herscher of NPR explains that climate change is making extreme flooding more frequent. A warm atmosphere can hold more moisture, which means that when it rains, it rains harder.

