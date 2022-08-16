New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Meyers, has an arrest history from Europe to the United States. At one point, former President Donald Trump threatened to start a trade war if the Grammy Award-winning rapper was not released from a Swedish prison. Recently, he He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport And the police raided his LA home.

In April 2022, Rocky was taken into custody after landing from vacationing with his pregnant celebrity girlfriend Rihanna in Barbados at LAX. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting that injured an identified person, according to the LAPD. An altercation allegedly broke out between an unknown man and Rocky in the Hollywood area, and things escalated after the rapper fired a handgun before fleeing the scene.

The rapper walked out of jail hours after posting bail for $550,000.

ASAP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on August 15 by the LA County District Attorney. Authorities say a 33-year-old man fired a gun in the direction of his friend after a heated argument near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 6.

“Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious crime that can end in tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. Advertisement.

Why was ASAP Rocky arrested in Sweden?

In July 2019, Rocky was arrested in Sweden, was charged and charged with assault along with two of his bodyguards. On June 30, the rapper and his security team attacked a man named Mustafa Jafari on the streets of Stockholm, punching, kicking and slashing him until he suffered multiple injuries and a broken rib.

In addition, 19-year-old Jafari was hit in the back of the head with a bottle, but the judge ruled that “this cannot be established by anyone” and thus “affects the assessment of the seriousness of the crime.”

During the trial Rocky and his group argued that they were acting in self-defence, but the court disagreed and gave them conditional sentences, meaning they could avoid jail time and return to the country as long as they did not commit a similar crime. The three were detained for about a month and the court did not recommend further imprisonment. All defendants were ordered to pay the victim 12,500 kroner, equivalent to $1,310, as compensation.

What did Trump do on this?

Rocky’s arrest prompted public outcry and calls to boycott Sweden from several celebrities and artists, including Justin Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lala Anthony, Meek Mill and Kris Jenner. The legal situation sparked a bitter diplomatic crisis between the US and Sweden after then-President Donald Trump tweeted support for Rocky’s release and warned Sweden of consequences if he was not allowed to return home.

Trump tweeted in July 2019, “So disappointed that Prime Minister Stefan Löfven can’t act. Sweden has destroyed our African American community in the United States.” “I saw the tapes of ASAP Rocky, and he was followed and harassed by bullies. Be fair to Americans. #FreeRocky.”

Sweden’s longtime justice minister, Morgan Johnson, recently revealed that Trump had also threatened to impose economic sanctions on the Nordic country if the Rocky charges were not dropped. The New York Post.

Is ASAP married to Rocky?

Currently, Rocky is single but in a relationship with celebrity singer Rihanna. The couple has known each other since 2013 and decided to make their relationship public in 2020. On May 19, 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby, and gave birth to Rihanna A year later to a boy.