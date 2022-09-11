New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In recent months, mainstream media and social media critics have mocked Christians for their practice of praying for victims of tragedy. They say that thoughts and prayers are not enough, claiming that only “real action” can solve the horrors we face in our world.

I will simply accept it That said It is not enough that you pray for someone. Our troubled world needs more than just lip service; We desperately need more Christians praying for and with people in real, powerful ways.

Speaking from personal experience, I worry that many Christians humble themselves, believing that they are “not great Christians” and therefore do not feel comfortable or worthy of speaking into people’s lives as we are called.

It’s true–we all fall short of the holiness to which we are called. But the best part of the gospel is that there are those of us who have accepted Jesus Already Our Father in Heaven is considered holy. This is what my father, David Limbaugh, and I elaborate on in our new book, “The Risen Jesus.”

In this book, we explore the apostle Paul’s last letters to the developing early churches. What I find most intriguing in our studies is that many of the problems that the first Christians faced are the same problems that we continue to grapple with today.

Dad and I loved how Paul explored, but was widely known for, his dogmatic approach to suppressing heresy., An incredible encouragement even to his contemporaries in the body of Christ.

He continually built up the faith of his fellow Christians by encouraging them to live up to the calling that Jesus had already assured them they would achieve through his sacrifice. In one of my favorite excerpts, we cover Colossians 3:2, where Paul encourages the believers in Colossae to set their minds on heavenly things—on earthly things:

“After their conversion they died to Christ (2:20) and were spiritually reborn as new creations (2 Cor. 5:17), so their citizenship is in heaven…we must now seek these heavenly things. ‘The world has a need for heaven as never before.’ That’s how people, and Christians, are when they live up to their true identity,’ writes J. Philip Arthur. ‘Be thou!’

Indeed, we must realize what and who we are. Can we fully realize that we as believers truly possess the Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ? How different our prayers look and how powerful they are when we do. When Jesus physically walked the earth, He preached, taught, miraculously healed the sick, cast out demons from people, and did many other things beyond our comprehension (John 21:25).

These signs and wonders were meant to increase, not decrease, when Jesus returned to heaven, as Jesus explained to his disciples when he spoke of the Holy Spirit in John 16: “At that time you will not need to ask me. I tell you the truth, you will ask the Father directly, because you use my name and he will give you The request will be granted, you have not made it before, ask using my name, and you will receive, and you will receive. Abundant joy” (v 23-24 NLT).

So, as individual members of the body of Christ with various spiritual gifts (Eph 4), let us invite the Holy Spirit to guide us in ways only He can, in the lives of our loved ones or when tragedy strikes on a larger scale. .

Let’s reach out to people who are going through tragedy and pray with them, or with a group of fellow believers, let’s pray together with bold faith that God will move in wonderful ways.

Prayer is the most powerful response to a hurting world. We must believe it and act accordingly.

“I am the Lord;

There is no other God.

I prepared you for battle,

Even if you don’t know who I am

So all the world from east to west

will know that there is no other God” (Isaiah 45:5-6 NLT).

