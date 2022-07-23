Why this summer feels like the twilight of classic rock

(CNN) Music fans around the world held their breath for Carlos Santana earlier this month Collapsed from heatstroke During a show in suburban Detroit.

Santana, who postponed six concerts “very carefully” while he recuperated, is a legendary guitarist whose distinctive blend of rock chords and Latin rhythms has won him 10 Grammys.

He is also 74 years old.

And he’s one of the youngest rock icons to tour this year.

Bob Dylan is 81 years old and has been touring almost nonstop since last fall. Paul McCartney turned 80 last month, shortly after wrapping up the North American dates on his “Got Back” tour. Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson, 80, is moving in September. The Rolling Stones — anchored by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both 78 — are playing stadiums across Europe. The Who, with Pete Townshend, 77, and Roger Daltrey, 78, are touring in November.

On the road this summer are Eric Clapton, 77, Rod Stewart, 77, Elton John, 75, and 78-year-old Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, who is still rocking arenas with his magnificent songs and mind-bending stagecraft. The list goes on.

Carlos Santana performs at the Pine Knob Music Theater on July 5 in Clarkston, Michigan. Later that night he collapsed on stage but is recovering.

We are witnessing history in arenas and stadiums around the world. Never before have so many rock icons crossed such milestones simultaneously.

This is a moment worth celebrating. But it’s also a little bittersweet, because it symbolizes the twilight of rock ‘n’ roll’s early generation — the rockers who came after such major artists as Chuck Berry, Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.

We can still get a thrill out of hearing these artists live: the opening guitar chords of “Start Me Up,” the lilting piano intro of “Tiny Dancer,” the shimmering sonic brilliance of “Good Vibrations.”

But let’s just say it — by almost any standard, these are rock stars the old. And it forces those of us who grew up with their music to admit that we are getting old.

Better to wither like an old soldier than burn out.

In it he predicted that most aging rock icons would die in the next decade or so.

“Look at the killing fields before us,” he wrote, listing 28 rock stars in their seventies or on the verge of it: Dylan, McCartney, Wilson, Jagger, Richards, Daltrey, Townshend, Waters, Clapton, Stewart, Elton John, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Ray Davies, David Gilmour, Debbie Harry, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Bryan Ferry, Don Henley, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.

Three years later, all 28 of them are still alive. (So ​​are Tina Turner, now 82, Ringo Starr, 81, Neil Diamond, 81, Sly Stone, 79, Bob Seger, 77, Stevie Nicks, 74, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Bonnie Raitt, 71, and many others.)

Brian Wilson, founding member of the Beach Boys, performs at The Kia Forum on June 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Given the impact of the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle on musicians’ health, and the fact that we’ve since been hit with a global epidemic of aging that has killed more than 6 million people, this seems unsurprising.

So most of these artists are still touring.

should Are they still touring? This is another question entirely.

“People always ask me, ‘How do you feel about writing, ‘I hope I die before I get old?'” Townshend. told the audience At the April show of The Who in Miami. “I feel really, really old.”

one of the Neil Young’s Songs of the 1970s “It’s better to burn than to fade,” is an oft-spoken lyric about the creative lives of rock musicians. This line, famously quoted by Kurt Cobain in his Suicide Note, suggests that it is better for rock stars to shine in a brief blaze of creative glory than to slowly fade into obsolescence.

“Better wither like an old soldier than burn,” Lennon said. I worship those who are alive.”

‘These are the legends of music history who still walk the earth’

The linker is not so sure. in A follow-up piece For The Week last year, he argued that the quality of rock stars’ musical output always declines as they age, become richer and lose the creative fire that ignited their earlier songs.

And live, many of them look physically diminished as well.

Linker says he and his wife recently caught a Genesis reunion tour and were disappointed to see Phil Collins, 71, so limited by health issues that he couldn’t play drums and sit down and sing.

“It was a great show — great lights and sound, and Phil Collins’ son Nick did a great job with the drums. But Phil obviously wasn’t up to it,” Linker told CNN. “It kind of let us down at the end of the evening. It can’t help but be a constant reminder that we’ve grown up a lot.”

Phil Collins sings at the Genesis reunion concert on March 17, 2022 in Nanterre, France.

Linker feels the same way about other septuagenarian rock bands that continue to soldier on after the death of key members.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but Roger Daltrey of The Who hasn’t hit the highs in decades. It’s really hard to sing anybody’s songs! And he’s 78 now. They’re still going there. There’s something very sad – very needy – about that,” Linker said. “That’s how I feel about the Rolling Stones: Come on guys, you’ve had a good run — maybe the best run in rock history! It’s time to give it a rest.”

For him, there’s something special about watching someone take a song you’ve loved for decades and bring it right before your eyes.

“These are living legends with catalogs to match, legends of music history still walking the earth despite being in a terrible industry for decades. You can listen to Bob Dylan’s voice for years, but that’s never what made his music special,” he told CNN.

“Touring is a huge strain on the body and mind, so any artist who takes to the road even at an advanced age is doing so only for financial security,” Russell said, adding that most professional musicians must scrape and claw. Make a living tourism.

“Any artist who reaches the top of that mountain has earned the right to hang out there as long as they like.”

A Farewell Tour for Classic Rock

These rock ‘n’ roll icons are all survivors. But, you may say, time is not on their side.

And their particular genre of music is also doomed.

“Classic Rock” It was created by a radio programmer To describe the guitar-driven music of a certain era—typically from the mid-’60s through the grunge era, Linker and Russell suggest.

“By definition, that’s a thing of the past,” Linker said.

Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who on May 15, 2022 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Sure, you still hear classic rock on mainstream radio, jammed into your uncle’s Spotify playlist, and cover bands in bars around the world. His best songs remain timeless.

But its relevance as a contemporary cultural force is fading. In an increasingly diverse world music scene, it’s a genre dominated by old white dudes.

“Is classic rock now a problematic relic when white male musicians received disproportionate attention?” Haydn wonders in his 2018 book. “Does it deserve to disappear?”

Rock is the dominant popular music genre in the US, overtaken by hip-hop, country, rap, and dance-oriented pop. Outside of a few college and community stations, it’s hard to find new rock music on the radio.

As more rock legends die in the coming years, the last vestiges of an era will die with them.

Will a new generation of disciples take up the flag?

There are many candidates — Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, Thom Yorke, Trent Reznor, and members of U2 and Metallica, to name just a few — but they’re all over 50. It’s hard to think of many young rock artists who could fill stadiums like McCartney and Elton John.

And that’s okay. There is no shortage of talented young musicians expanding the boundaries of rock in front of enthusiastic crowds in theaters and clubs. Good music always finds an audience.

Bob Dylan performs in London’s Hyde Park on July 12, 2019. Dylan, now 81, is touring again this year.

“Rock may never regain its place on the pop music pecking order, but it will never go away. As one generation of rock musicians ages, there’s always another on their way,” Pastes Russell said, citing such emerging artists. As Barty’s Strange, Turnstile and Wet Leg. “What is old can always be made new.”

Rock ‘n’ roll for young people looking for a creative outlet “It’s a great formula, so I don’t think it’s going to end,” Linker agreed. “That means, our Spotify and Apple Music accounts still have all the great old stuff for new generations to listen to and inspire, which is where rock music comes from.”

In the meantime, let’s appreciate the rock music legends who are on this tour.

Yes, maybe Pete Townshend’s signature windmills are getting a little cheesy. Maybe Brian Wilson Outsources his high notes to young singers . And the concerts of many of these artists are expensive.

But they are still out night after night, doing what they love. They have given us so much. We are lucky that they have so much time.