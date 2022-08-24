Why the R&B Hall of Fame is heading to this small town in the Mississippi Delta

Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

AP

JACKSON, Mississippi. A small town in the Mississippi Delta with ties to the civil rights movement will soon have a National R&B Hall of Fame.

Project planners hope to complete construction of the Marks facility in two to three years, Velma Wilson, director of economic tourism and development for Quitman County, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Marks is the county seat of Quitman County, with a population of less than 2,000.

This project is the culmination of a 50 year effort to create a Hall of Fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and BB King.

“There is no other hall of fame in the world that is primarily dedicated to the history of R&B music on a national scale,” Lamont Robinson, NRBHF CEO, said in a press release. “My vision to build a hall of fame honoring R&B and its contributions to civil rights, America and the world is something I don’t take lightly.”

Robinson founded the hall of fame in 2010. Since 2013, it has included more than 200 artists.

Marx approached Robinson because of his history of civil rights. Martin Luther King Jr. chose this city in 1968 as the starting point for his campaign for the poor, which demanded economic justice for poor Americans of all backgrounds. On March 31, 1968, in his last Sunday sermon before the assassination, King described the distressed families he encountered in Marx.

“The other day I was in Marks, Mississippi, in Quitman County, the poorest county in the United States. And I tell you that I have seen hundreds of black boys and girls walking the streets without shoes.” – King. he said at the National Cathedral in Washington. “I saw their mothers and fathers… They raised some money here and there, trying to get some food to feed the kids, trying to teach them something.”

According to project organizers, conditions in the cotton fields of Quitman County and other parts of the Mississippi Delta were the environment in which early civil rights activists and field workers created music now defined as blues, gospel and R&B.

“It is this cultural and musical phenomenon that has provided the basis for the tremendous economic success and profits of the American music industry worldwide,” the planners wrote in a document describing the project.

As of 2020, Quitman County had one of the 20 lowest median income levels of any county in the country, according to the data. US Census Bureau.

“The Hall of Fame will be a catalyst for tourism growth and opportunities in the Delta, and a vehicle to attract business and industry,” said Quitman County Democratic Rep. Benny Thompson.

The City of Marks donated 5 acres (2 ha) of land for the project.

Under the agreement reviewed by the AP, the Quitman County Economic Tourism and Development Agency received $500,000 in appropriations from the Mississippi Legislature for infrastructure associated with the project. The agency also hopes to secure an $11 million federal grant through the US Department of Transportation to boost development around the Hall of Fame.

“While there is considerable energy and excitement in the project, it also intimidates QTED staff and will require multiple partnerships to succeed,” the agency’s agreement states.