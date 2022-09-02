Why The Lord of the Rings Continues to Be Pop Culture’s Touchstone

It has been more than twenty years since audiences watched Frodo Baggins and his fellowship go on a quest to destroy the ring of evil, and even more since J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels were released, but the world Lord of the Rings continues to be an important part of pop culture.

“I think every moment is my favorite. There’s not a single part I don’t love,” said fan Sidney Driscoll-Davies.

Amazon Prime hopes to capitalize on this love. On Thursday, the streaming service released the first two episodes of the series. Rings of Power, series set in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events Lord of the Rings . And Amazon has invested heavily — the first season reportedly cost US$465 million to produce.

Ahead of the show’s release, fans flocked to Toronto’s Fan Expo not to see some new faces from the streaming series, but to greet old ones. The event featured four actors who played the hobbits in a film trilogy released between 2001 and 2003; Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

The actors were inundated with fans hoping to get them Lord of the Rings books or box sets are signed. But Driscoll-Davis and her father Greg Davis went even further. The pair created an elaborate costume, portraying themselves as the hobbits Merry and Pippin being carried by orcs, the soldiers of the Dark Lord.

Sidney Driscoll-Davis (right) and her father, Greg Davis, came to Fan Expo Canada this year dressed as Merry and Pippen, the hobbits carried by orcs. (Philip Drost/CBC)

“Many leather jackets have been sacrificed for this suit. It’s all. Wood, metal, a lot of foam, foam, glue, a lot of paint, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears,” Davis said.

For them, Lord of the Rings for almost everyone, it was a family affair, although Driscoll-Davies says her mother “doesn’t get it.”

As a child, Davis told his two daughters the story of Tolkien. hobbit before going to bed, all from memory. He says part of what he does Lord of the Rings it is significant that the story is not only about great swordsmen and archers.

“This is a really good adventure story. But heroes are small people. Heroes are not fighters or warriors. These little creatures do everything in their power. And it’s really impressive,” he said.

“Many of us are not warrior princes, right? We are simple people, and this is escapism, and this is inspiring. It’s just a great message.”

A banner for Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power hangs at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto last month. The streaming series aims to capitalize on the passion The Lord of the Rings still ignites in many fans today. (Philip Drost/CBC)

To fan and aspiring filmmaker Lily Radford: Lord of the Rings it’s about friendship. When she watches movies, extended editions, of course, she can’t help but notice the camaraderie between the characters.

“There’s something about the value of friendship, camaraderie in the ring, just a group of people going through life, no matter how crazy or funny or wild it is,” she said.

“The adventurous part of it is fantastic. I think this is often what grabs people. What keeps them there, I think, is the values ​​that… are represented through these friendship characters and what it actually feels like.”

Influential work

Talia Godbout attended the Fan Expo, reprising the role she first took on as a child. When Godbout was two years old, she dressed up as Frodo Baggins for Halloween, and her father was the wizard Gandalf.

“My dad was a big fan Lord of the Rings and he lent me his books and I read them,” she said. “I watched it with him every year.”

Many years later, in Frodo’s costume, which was a bit more elaborate, Godbout wields one ring again to rule them all.

Friends Aria Guthrie (left) and Thalia Godbout came to this year’s Fan Expo dressed as hobbit friends Sam and Frodo. Fluffy slides depicting hobbit hairy legs didn’t complete the picture. (Philip Drost/CBC)

“Lord of the Rings and Tolkien has had a huge impact on fantasy media and fiction now, even after so many years,” Godbout said.

Movies have certainly left their mark on the film industry. The trilogy received a total of 17 Oscars, and its finale Return of the Kingbecame the best film of 2004.

And the books have influenced the fantasy genre as we know it, according to Anna Small, a Tolkien student and professor at Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax.

“A lot of fantastic stories followed after that. Lord of the RingsSmall said.

Anna Small conducted research on the unpublished manuscripts of the author J. R. R. Tolkien at the Weston Library of the University of Oxford in the UK. (Presented by Anna Smol)

“It’s such a vast world that [Tolkien] built … there is room for everyone and a wide variety of interests. And I think that’s one of the things that can attract people. And this is one of the things that scientists are interested in, because there is something to work on.”

From Movies to Real Life Friendships

Actor Dominic Monaghan can attest to this aspect of the films. Monaghan was part of this fellowship through his role as the hobbit Merry Brandybuck. He co-starred with Billy Boyd, who played Peregrine Took, better known as Pippin.

When these two played the roles of best friends, the line between acting and reality blurred. Now the couple is so close that they even host a joint podcast called Bow of Friendshipwhich aims to “remove the layers of their friendship both on and off screen”.

Monaghan said the films were able to survive because they told a classic story vividly.

“Tolkien said that there are not many stories to tell. And this story Lord of the Ringsis just a classic hero’s journey,” Monaghan said.

“You have a miniature protagonist who can’t complete a mission without surrounding himself with facets of his personality that he doesn’t have: courage, speed, agility, cunning, wit, sense of humor. And they are fighting a common enemy.”

Actor Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry in the trilogy, signs an autograph at the Fan Expo. He says that the story of The Lord of the Rings fully conveys the classic story of the hero’s journey. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Monaghan says so far Lord of the Rings best in class, this is not a new type of fairy tale.

“This story has been going on since we all tell stories. There are stories like this in the Bible, there are stories like that in every culture you can think of,” he said.

“Tolkien, being a skilled storyteller and master of language, was able to create a very rich world that is not our world. And we want to know those stories. They are simple in nature.”

Time will tell if Rings of Power captures the same essence, but fans say they are cautiously optimistic and ready for new adventures.