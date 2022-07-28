Why the cover of Vogue caused controversy about Elena Zelenskaya

However, other readers came to Ms. Zelenskaya’s defense, seeing the footage as a symbol of national pride: a way to show Ukrainian elegance to the world; a reminder of the balm to be found in beauty; and a subtle allusion to general humanity in the face of inhuman aggression. After all, she doesn’t eat cake in a ball gown. She’s in a war zone, looks like she’s being chased.

To a certain extent, the discussion simply shows how confused our feelings about fashion remain and how ingrained the view of it as a frivolous subject remains, despite the fact that fashion is a key part of pop culture and a rare equivalent of a global language. . This is what every politician and public figure uses for his own purposes, whether they like it or not. (That’s why, despite the risks, they continue to appear in magazines like Vogue.)

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is a war that is being fought on all fronts: on the ground, in the air, in the digital sphere and in the arena of public opinion. (See, for example, Ms. Zelenskaya’s speech in Washington last week.) Vogue – and indeed any publication that allows the Ukrainian people to reach different segments of the world’s population and influence moods – is one of them. As Ms. Zelenskaya and her husband know, who, before entering politics, founded one of the largest television entertainment production companies in Ukraine.

By placing Ms. Zelenskaya on its cover, Vogue reinforces her role as an authority figure and voice of struggle; bringing it close and personal to the observing world. And by showing up and raising issues publicly when her husband can’t, she’s supporting her country’s needs in international discussions at a time when other crises vie for attention. In fact, she armed Vogue.