Why The Arkells, Tegan and Sara filmed their last video at the Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver

Last week, Vancouver’s most beloved mall of the 1970s received another three minutes and 22 seconds of fame.

Kingsgate Mall, a brick house with Mark’s clothes, thrift stores, Santa Claus malls and everything in between, was the setting for the music video for Canadian bands The Arkells and Tegan and Sara, released last week.

teenage tears features two bands roaming the indoor mall, relaxing on benches and passing outlets like Chai69 Cafe and Kingsgate Dental singing about how “you think every word I said was made up / As if I lived on your love for years.”

For Tegan Queen, this place was an easy choice.

“When I lived there, I felt like I was part of a special club,” said Quinn, who moved to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood in the 2000s.

“Unless you really lived there nearby, I feel like you don’t go to the mall.”

Quinn said the two bands recorded the song last December, and a few months later the Arkels were asked if they had any ideas for how the video would be handled.

“I just imagined us in the mall, something about teenage behavior, I just think of the mall in the 90s,” she said, adding that her favorite store she visits is fast fashion store Ardene.

Once this aesthetic was defined, there were three clear options for which mall to shoot in.

“Obviously there is Kingsgate Mall and Denman Mall is pretty weird. I call it Tinseltown, but the International Village is very strange and epic, but in the end, Kingsgate Mall was the only one that answered our calls.”

The footage was taken a couple of hours after the mall at Main Street and Kingsway closed for the day, Quin said.

our thing is called the Kingsgate mall. –@riotsurvivor

Future redevelopment has always been feared

As the area surrounding Kingsgate Mall has gentrified over time, the love for what it has to offer has grown with numerous waves of tributes over the years.

The Vancouver School Board owns the land on which the mall is located, and there are occasional speculations and studies about redevelopment of the land.

For her part, Queen hopes the Kingsgate Mall will remain part of the city’s identity.

“It’s like an institution in Vancouver. It’s so special and serves the community well… I’m glad we made a video there and paid tribute to a mall that means so much to so many,” she said.

At the same time, she knows that it can be difficult to protect any aging piece of architecture in Vancouver.

“If it sells, what takes its place won’t be that special.”