type here...
TOP STORIES Why teachers in one of Ohio's largest school districts...
TOP STORIES

Why teachers in one of Ohio’s largest school districts are on strike

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Members of the Columbus Educational Association held a rally earlier this summer ahead of their vote last Sunday night for a formal strike this week.

Columbus Educational Association/Facebook


hide title

toggle signature

Columbus Educational Association/Facebook

Members of the Columbus Educational Association held a rally earlier this summer ahead of their vote last Sunday night for a formal strike this week.

Columbus Educational Association/Facebook

When kids in the Columbus, Ohio education system begin their school year this Wednesday, they will likely do so online as nearly 4,500 school district teachers took to the streets.

For for the first time in almost 50 yearsthe district’s unionized teachers are on strike, the Columbus Education Association (CEA) said.

Sunday union voted to strike after weeks of negotiating new contract language with Columbus City schools, nothing came of it. The union says it pushed for guaranteed air conditioning, “appropriate class sizes” and full-time art, music and physical education teachers in the city’s elementary schools.

Jennifer Adair, President of the Board of Education said in a statement that the union’s decision to strike is an “unfortunate situation” for families, society and children.

“Our CEA proposal put children first and prioritized their education and growth. We have offered a generous compensation package for teachers and conditions that will have a positive impact on classrooms,” Adair said in a statement. “Our proposal was also a response to concerns raised by CEA during the negotiation process. The children of our community are a Council priority and our proposal reflected that fact.”

Adair said the fact that students will start the new year with online learning is “not ideal.” “But,” she added, “we have an obligation to continue to educate and support students despite the current circumstances.”

This strike comes at a time when schools across the US are trying to fill vacancies caused by a shortage of teachers. The country is short of 300,000 teachers, according to the National Education Association.

After two years of illness and upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, worries about school safety and feelings of disrespect, teachers report they are burnt out, demoralized and fed up.



Previous articleDeSantis launches ‘Education Agenda Tour’ to tout conservative school board candidates ahead of primaries
Next articleIn Nevada, Democrats’ midterm prospects look better despite headwinds: Suffolk poll

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘All My Children’ Star Susan Lucy Performs With Paul Christie Brinkley at Hamptons Event: ‘Our Tradition’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top entertainment headlines of the weekNewYou...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Waterloo international student warns of rent scam as police investigate

Armina Soleimani, an international student at the University of Waterloo, says she has been the victim of a...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

In Nevada, Democrats’ midterm prospects look better despite headwinds: Suffolk poll

In Nevada, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto leads her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by seven percentage points...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Why teachers in one of Ohio’s largest school districts are on strike

Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News