Why teachers in one of Ohio’s largest school districts are on strike

When kids in the Columbus, Ohio education system begin their school year this Wednesday, they will likely do so online as nearly 4,500 school district teachers took to the streets.

For for the first time in almost 50 yearsthe district’s unionized teachers are on strike, the Columbus Education Association (CEA) said.

Sunday union voted to strike after weeks of negotiating new contract language with Columbus City schools, nothing came of it. The union says it pushed for guaranteed air conditioning, “appropriate class sizes” and full-time art, music and physical education teachers in the city’s elementary schools.

Jennifer Adair, President of the Board of Education said in a statement that the union’s decision to strike is an “unfortunate situation” for families, society and children.

“Our CEA proposal put children first and prioritized their education and growth. We have offered a generous compensation package for teachers and conditions that will have a positive impact on classrooms,” Adair said in a statement. “Our proposal was also a response to concerns raised by CEA during the negotiation process. The children of our community are a Council priority and our proposal reflected that fact.”

Adair said the fact that students will start the new year with online learning is “not ideal.” “But,” she added, “we have an obligation to continue to educate and support students despite the current circumstances.”

This strike comes at a time when schools across the US are trying to fill vacancies caused by a shortage of teachers. The country is short of 300,000 teachers, according to the National Education Association.

After two years of illness and upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, worries about school safety and feelings of disrespect, teachers report they are burnt out, demoralized and fed up.