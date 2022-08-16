New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Are you dreading going back to work on Sunday and Monday?

Or any day of the week, for that matter, are you worried about the next day’s work schedule or responsibilities?

You are not alone.

“Sunday scares” are a form of anticipatory anxiety that occurs on Sunday because people fear work the next day.

Although the phenomenon is called “Sunday Scaries,” according to Healthline, it can happen any day of the week, depending on work schedules.

Experts explain that it is possible to overcome feelings with some simple techniques.

“Sunday fears are a challenge for many people. When mismanaged, they can lead to anxiety disorders or depression,” said Dr Jolanta Burke, psychologist and associate professor at the Center for Positive Psychology and Health at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Ireland.

“That’s why it’s important to identify them and figure out a way forward,” she told Fox Digital News.

“Facing your Sunday fears with courage will ease them, helping you live a better life.”

Many people share the same feeling.

According to a 2018 LinkedIn survey, 80% of working professionals experience Sunday anxiety, 60% worry about their workload, 44% worry about balancing professional and personal responsibilities, and 39% worry about unfinished business from the previous week.

Why does it happen?

People often identify work with stress — so even if the week ahead isn’t particularly stressful, the brain begins to identify work as a threat, according to the Headspace website.

This association can trigger anxiety before an event occurs, a form of anticipatory anxiety.

It may help to determine if there is an underlying cause for the feeling.

“Anticipatory anxiety sets off the body’s fight-or-flight response: When we’re in this mode, adrenaline and cortisol flood the system and we begin to experience a real stress reaction to a perceived threat,” according to Headspace.

Try to find the reason

Sometimes it helps first to determine if the feeling has an underlying cause.

It could certainly indicate that your least favorite class is scheduled for Monday — or that your weekly check-in with a difficult supervisor is early Monday morning, Healthline added.

But some people may find that anxiety becomes more complicated as their schedules become more hectic, the medical outlet added.

Try writing it down

If you have no idea what’s causing the Sunday panic, Burke suggests people take 20 minutes of undivided attention to write down “your deepest thoughts and feelings.”

“This simple exercise can help you identify what’s causing your anxious thoughts, which will ultimately help you address them,” she writes in The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news outlet.

“Remember that we often exaggerate our worries in our heads.”

But even if you’re not a writer, consider writing from a fresh perspective, like how a good friend would perceive it — or try writing at different times of the day, Burke also recommends.

You can also try recording your feelings on video.

“Regardless of the reasons you may have for Sunday panic, remember that we often exaggerate our worries in our heads — and often these fears turn out to be unfounded,” Burke wrote.

Show some self-compassion

But when feeling nervous Sunday, “don’t beat yourself up,” Burke said.

“Instead, think about, write about, or practice all the other people you know personally — or you don’t — who have gone through the same experience as you.”

Be kind to yourself as you would a friend, she told Fox Digital News.

“What do you tell a friend when they have Sunday fears?” She posed.

Plan for change

At the same time as the weekend, many people feel nervous on Sunday — but the feelings gradually subside afterward, Burke notes.

“Sometimes, we’re used to experiencing them, and no particular event may trigger them,” she says.

She encourages people to think about the time they experience Sunday fears and the context surrounding it.

Then, try changing the behaviors to see if it breaks the habit.

“For example, go out for a walk, watch a movie, hang out with a friend,” she says.

stay here

Try to distract yourself from what is worrying you.

Instead, focus on the present.

“On Sunday, it could be embracing downtime without judgment, savoring every bite and smell of the evening meal at the table, or taking time to catch up with friends and family,” according to Headspace.

But if nothing else works, Burke says, “maybe changing your employment will help ease the Sunday panic.”