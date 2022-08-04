type here...
Why so serious? Joaquin Phoenix will play an Oscar-winning role in the 2024 Joker sequel.

Sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller. Jokerbased on one of the world’s most famous comic book villains is set to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024, a spokesman for film distributor Warner Bros.

Joker: Madness for Two According to a studio spokesperson, Joaquin Phoenix will star in the title role. His performance in the original 2019 film depicting the origin story of DC Comics superhero nemesis Batman won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Jokerwhich, in addition to Phoenix’s win, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and won for Best Original Score, was directed and produced by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver.

The story follows the psychological fall of the film’s protagonist, failed clown and wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, and the social forces that transformed him from a dejected loner to a cold-blooded killer who unleashes a wave of violence in the fictional metropolis of Gotham. City.

The sequel will be a musical with the participation of Lady Gaga: report

Phoenix in a key scene in the 2019 blockbuster Joker. (YouTube)

No further details about the sequel were immediately provided by Warner Bros. But the Hollywood Trade Edition Diversity reported that the new production will be a musical in which Lady Gaga is expected to play the Joker’s accomplice, Harley Quinn.

Known for playing brooding or emotionally disturbed characters, Phoenix, 47, has been widely acclaimed for a performance that many critics called “frightening” and “disturbing”.

He was the second performer to win an Academy Award for playing the Joker, following in the footsteps of Heath Ledger, who posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in 2008. The Dark Knight.

