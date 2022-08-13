Why Salman Rushdie’s work sparked decades of controversy

Enlarge this image switch title Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

For the past 33 years, the world famous writer Salman Rushdie has lived under threat because of his writings.

Rushdie was forced into hiding after the publication of his 1988 novel. satanic verses. It took Rushdie nearly a decade to become more vocal and visible, though he continued to write stories. Today, Rushdie is widely recognized as a vocal advocate for artistic expression.

He was due to speak on the subject at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York on Friday when a 24-year-old man stepped onto the stage and stabbed the author in the neck and chest, New York State Police said. Rushdie remains in the hospital. His assailant, Hadi Matar, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

Rushdie, 75, was born in India and later raised in England. He has written 14 novels, many of which have been translated into over 40 languages ​​and won numerous awards. In 2008, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Why some found Rushdie’s work offensive

The controversy began after Rushdie published his fourth novel. satanic versesin 1988.

The plot revolves around two Indian Muslims living in England. He reinterprets parts of the life of the Prophet Muhammad and in one section suggests that the founder of Islam may have been flirting with polytheism.

Historians dispute whether this interpretation is supported by Islamic texts, but in a 2012 NPR interview morning edition, The author said that this is not the case.

“My goal was not to write only about Islam,” said Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim family.

“In my opinion, the story, as it exists in the novel, captures the new idea of ​​the birth of religion quite well, because it shows that it really could flirt with compromise, but then rejected it; was quite merciful.”

The reaction included violent protests, bookstore fires, and orders to kill Rushdie.

satanic verses prompted an immediate and harsh reaction from Muslims, who found the book’s depictions of Islam offensive.

A few months after its publication, the novel was banned in a number of countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Sudan. His home country of India banned the book from being imported.

The controversy has also sparked violent protests and attacks on bookstores around the world. Several people associated with the novel have also come under threat, including Hitoshi Igarashi, a Japanese scholar who translated the book and was assassinated in 1991.

Interviews with authors Become “Anton”, or how Rushdie survived the fatwa

In 1989, the leader of Iran called for the assassination of Rushdie, for which a reward of several million dollars was offered. Iran abandoned the religious order, also known as a fatwa, in 1998, stating that it “would neither support nor obstruct Rushdie’s assassination operations.” However, the order has not been officially cancelled.

Rushdie wrote a memoir about his time on the run, which was published in 2012. He lived under the pseudonym Joseph Anton.

“One of the strangest aspects of it is that no one thought it would last very long,” he told NPR in 2012. and it will be decided. Instead, in the end, it took almost 12 years.”

AT statementliterary freedom organization PEN America said that Rushdie had been targeted for decades, but “never wavered or wavered”.

“We cannot recall a single instance of a writer being publicly violently attacked on American soil like this,” wrote CEO Suzanne Nossel. “We hope and fervently believe that his primary voice cannot and will not be silenced.”