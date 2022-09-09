New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Even the queen’s death seems not to be enough to mend the relationship between her grandchildren. In Windsor, on the flight path of Heathrow Airport and close to where William the Conqueror decided to build the castle, there is royal drama.

Some might say the diva wars are playing out, because Harry and Meghan, And Catherine and William were fine, not speaking. Many felt this would be the perfect opportunity for the royals to reunite, but as a source pointed out, while both felt sorry for Harry, any feelings of a thaw were put to rest when Meghan decided to give them her serious feelings. New York-based magazine, The Cut.

It covered the lawn at Windsor, and if William was thinking of cutting his younger brother any slack, it stopped dead in its tracks. Meghan has decided to offer this bon mot that she is willing to forgive the royal family for her time in the family. It caused not only explosions but also explosions William and CatherineBut many senior members see Meghan as someone who has helped herself to the jewels of royal life after just 72 engagements.

In recent weeks, the Cambridges have moved from their London home, a four-storey apartment in Kensington Palace, to suburban life in the Berkshires and to a four-bedroom, Adelaide cottage. This time without the crew and with more exposure – offering a look into their lives – Meghan says she can’t take it anymore because she wants to not only survive but thrive.

Last weekend, Circus of the Sussexes hit the UK for their first post-Mexit tour, entirely by their own choice and once again taking up residence at Frogmore Cottage. Like Norma Desmond on Sunset Boulevard, Meghan hogs the press she hates most every day with her actions and her much-hyped podcast… So how far is the gap between Harry and William By house? The actual distance between the two houses is 115 miles, but it may actually be a country apart.

So, will this grim news of the Emperor’s death change anything between the warring brothers? Not when Meghan’s calling the shots – William feels that his gut reaction to Meghan is real because of the podcasting, the sniping and the complete lack of kindness towards her own family. William offered Harry the chance to meet in person for an informal walk through the grounds of Windsor – no cameras or phones, but Harry insisted Meghan tag along, too, according to a source. Now though, Meghan feared Harry had actually spent time out of her grasp; After all, she cultivated a rich story for both of them to live.

Harry seems blindsided by something and refuses to even discuss the war that upsets the family, Meghan is looking for ways to “forgive” and most importantly the sad death of HM The Queen can’t heal the rift.