Why Québec is lagging behind the rollout of COVID boosters — and why it matters

When vaccines for COVID-19 first became available in Quebec in December 2020, thousands of Quebecers eagerly waited to roll up their sleeves and take advantage of the protection against the virus that the vaccine provided.

But more than a year and a half later, when Quebec announced that a fifth dose would be available to all adults by the end of August, experts say few would quickly line up for it.

In fact, provincial data shows a decline in interest in all COVID-19 boosters over the past few months. According to the Quebec Ministry of Health, only 56% of the eligible population received the third shot or first booster dose. This number has not changed for a month.

Only 19 percent of the entire eligible population received the fourth dose, the vast majority of whom were aged 60 and over.

Bye federal as well as provincial Health officials have said the best defense against a potential eighth wave and severe illness from the virus is timely doses of COVID-19, experts say there are several reasons why Quebecers abstain from vaccinations.

Kim Lavoie, Chair of Behavioral Medicine at UQAM, says that unless the Quebec government changes its messages about vaccinations, Quebecers will most likely not get their next booster dose. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

The department of behavioral medicine at the University of Quebec in Montreal says the provincial government’s failure to be transparent and manage people’s expectations is one of them.

“[The government] said, “Oh, you know, you’re going to need two doses, and that’s the definition of a full vaccination,” said Kim Lavoie of the Department of Health’s announcement at the start of the pandemic.

While the government has continued to urge people — not without reason, according to Lavoie — to get more doses, she says it has led to confusion and distrust of the benefits they provide.

“I think that’s what we’re suffering from, the impression that the government doesn’t know what it’s talking about because it keeps making promises and changing the contract.”

Lavoie says that without concrete changes in government communications, she is worried Quebecers won’t get their next booster dose, let alone their fifth.

Waiting for the updated COVID booster

Dr. Matthew Owton, an infectious disease specialist at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, says the slow roll-out of booster shots is being seen across Canada.

He expects this is partly because people are waiting for Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which has been recently approved for use in the UK It is specifically designed to protect against the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 and is currently awaiting approval in Canada. It is not known when it will be available.

“In fact, I expect to see a big jump in demand when bivalent boosters become really available,” he said, noting their stronger protection against the virus strain that is currently circulating in the country.

But is it better for the average person, who is not at risk of serious complications from COVID-19, to get some protection now, or to wait indefinitely to get more protection later?

Dr. Matthew Owton says it’s better to get your next booster now than to wait for Moderna’s bivalent vaccine. (SHS)

Epidemiologist Prativa Baral urges people not to wait.

“Given that high levels of COVID are still circulating at the moment, the best vaccine is the one that is available to you,” she said.

Owton says that especially during the colder months, when the flu looms on the horizon, waiting for a higher dose can be risky.

“[The current booster] at the very least gives you protection against serious illness and presumably reduces the burden that will be placed on medical facilities if there is a huge and relatively sudden increase in the incidence in the population, ”he said.

British health authorities have approved an updated version of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Communicative value

Lavoie says that now that millions of Quebecers have already contracted COVID-19 – some twice – people’s willingness to receive another dose depends in part on their perception of risk.

“As risk perception decreases, so does the willingness to make the sacrifices necessary to obtain a vaccine,” she said.

The behavioral medicine expert says the Quebec government therefore needs to better communicate the added cost of receiving a booster dose in a clear and accessible way.

She says changing people’s behavior comes down to three factors that the government needs to work on:

Awareness: The problem is that too few people get vaccinated.

Motivation: This is how getting a promotion will benefit you personally or be in line with your values.

Confidence: This is how accessible a booster dose is to you in terms of convenience, cost, ability to manage side effects, etc.

A vaccination-only strategy is not the best method

On Wednesday, Quebec public health director Dr Luc Boileau said a fifth dose, “as well as others that may follow,” will be needed to maintain immunity against COVID-19.

Baral says that while vaccines remain an important tool in preventing severe infections, a vaccine-only strategy, as she has seen in many provinces, is not necessarily the best method, especially with people not keeping up with their boosters.

Baral says she would like the Quebec government to introduce additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the return to school approaches.

“Whether it’s ventilation in schools, improving air quality, there are additional steps we can certainly take to make our ‘live with this virus’ strategy a little bit safer for everyone involved,” she said.

In an interview with CBC MontrealDawnBoileau said he is not recommending the return of any mandatory measures, such as wearing masks, especially as no new option has been discovered in Quebec at this time.

He said public health is discussing the possibility of placing mobile vaccine clinics in schools in the next few weeks.

Regarding the air quality in the classrooms, he said those most at risk have been identified and equipped with CO2 readers.