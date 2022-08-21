Why preseason wins matter to Detroit Lions Don Campbell: ‘It’s got to be part of our DNA’

INDIANAPOLIS — It might be “just a preseason game” to some, but not Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions snapped the NFL’s longest preseason losing streak on Saturday, beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-26 in a win that Campbell called “a step in the right direction” for his team.

“It’s important. It’s very important,” Campbell said. “And especially with a young team and where we’re at, where we’re coming from and where we’re starting to go at the end of the season. Man, it’s got to be part of our DNA, it’s got to be part of who we are and we’ve got to embrace every moment and feel like it’s your last moment. Because you If not accepted and you accept it, you’re average or above average and that’s not good enough. This league.”