type here...
Sports Why preseason wins matter to Detroit Lions Don Campbell:...
Sports

Why preseason wins matter to Detroit Lions Don Campbell: ‘It’s got to be part of our DNA’

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


INDIANAPOLIS — It might be “just a preseason game” to some, but not Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions snapped the NFL’s longest preseason losing streak on Saturday, beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-26 in a win that Campbell called “a step in the right direction” for his team.

“It’s important. It’s very important,” Campbell said. “And especially with a young team and where we’re at, where we’re coming from and where we’re starting to go at the end of the season. Man, it’s got to be part of our DNA, it’s got to be part of who we are and we’ve got to embrace every moment and feel like it’s your last moment. Because you If not accepted and you accept it, you’re average or above average and that’s not good enough. This league.”

Previous articleWisconsin school board votes to ban pride, BLM flags from classrooms
Next articleLiverpool saved money by not changing coaches, Klopp jokes

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden discussed Iran, Ukrainian nuclear power plant with UK, French and German leaders

closer Video Biden admin 'completely ignoring' public call for information on Ukraine...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kane West: ‘Don’t Clown Creators’

closer Video Exclusive interview with music fashion icon Eric Shaun on...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News