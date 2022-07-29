Why Pelosi’s alleged visit to Taiwan heightens US-China tensions

The timing of when Mr Xi might try to swallow Taiwan remains a matter of much debate among military and civilian experts on China, but it is not expected to happen any time soon.

“China really wants to ‘take back’ Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean it wants an early bloody war that will destroy China’s economic miracle,” the magazine wrote. current issue of Global Asia.

In a fiery speech on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party last year, Mr. Xi stressed the need to unite the Chinese mainland with Taiwan, which he called “the historic mission and unwavering commitment of the Chinese Communist Party.” ”

Any country that dares to stand in the way will face a “great wall of steel” forged by China’s 1.4 billion people, he said.

Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations.

China’s air and sea incursions near Taiwan have become more aggressive over the past few years, raising the risk of conflict.