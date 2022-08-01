Why music, especially old music, can evoke life’s most profound and meaningful memories

CBC radio specials49:00Music for my ears

Dylan Sinclair’s musical education began early, on a gold Nissan Murano. Sinclair, a Toronto-based Juno Award-nominated artist, still remembers driving around with his father listening to R&B. It was Kevin Sinclair’s favorite music. Dylan has learned to love it too.

One song stands out: Sorry Miss Chris Brown. Dylan was a small boy: four, maybe five years old.

“I remember my dad playing his album all the time whenever we were in the car,” Sinclair recalled. “And this song was very fun. I don’t know, for example, as a child I could communicate with her. To this day, it is still one of my favorite songs.”

Whenever Sinclair hears this song, he becomes the little boy in the back seat of the Murano again.

“And he has it on repeat. This, Mariah Carey, is just R&B,” Sinclair said, giggling.

Juno Award-nominated R&B artist Dylan Sinclair has fond and vivid memories of listening to music in his father’s Nissan Murano as a child. (What I like about the studio)

Many of us are familiar with a song that evokes certain memories: the song plays at a party or on the radio, and we are instantly transported to another chapter of our lives, at the time or moment when this song made its way. into our life.

This connection is one of the reasons why music, especially old music, is so important to people. That’s why music has become such an important coping strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part to connect us with people we couldn’t be with during lockdowns, physical distancing and travel restrictions.

“Music is a really good way to take us back to those old pre-COVID times when we could really get together a little more with friends and family,” said Kelly Jakubowski, a music memory researcher at Durham University in England. .

“Many of our memories associated with music are associated with other people, and this was shown even more than some other signals. So I think at the time we had this lack of social contact, music can really bring back those memories. loved ones especially well.

Old songs are gaining popularity

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a huge increase in the popularity of old music on streaming platforms. According to MRC, a provider of music sales data, old songs made up 70% of the US music market in 2021.. This is 65% more than in 2020.

Of course, only songs released within the last 18 months are considered new music. But this affinity for vintage tunes shows up elsewhere, including on movie and TV soundtracks.

very strange things returned British singer Kate Bush to the top of the charts with Get on topa song she released in 1985. Best shooter the film tripled streams Heaven in your eyesmulti-platinum hit by Canadian rock band Loverboy in 1986.

Even the 2021 Super Bowl show was a celebration of nostalgic rap, featuring artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem.

Going back to the first period of the pandemic in April 2020, Spotify reported a 54 percent increase in listeners creating “nostalgic-themed playlists” as well as an increase in listening to music from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 1950s years. 80s.

Partly it’s our digital age that allows music lovers to explore and discover music from any time period, instead of relying on what’s on the radio or listening at a party or in a dance hall.

But according to Jakubowski, music can also act as a social surrogate, which many of us have needed during the pandemic to cope with isolation and loneliness.

“Even when we’re not with other people, the experience of music is kind of soothing and makes us feel like there’s another person in some way. It’s kind of like an imaginary friend,” she said.

“Maybe the message of the lyrics resonates with us and makes us feel like we’re not alone.”

Canadian music icon Yann Arden shares this sentiment.

“Music is so important… It fills your childhood and youth,” said Jan Arden. (Vivian Raschotte/CBC)

“Music is very important,” she said. “It informs about your childhood and youth. He gives everyone an anthem. This is a balm for the soul. This is a nanny, adviser and friend.

For Fatima Elrafi, music is a way to feel closer to her mother, who passed away in 2013. While Fatima and her siblings were growing up in Calgary, Susan Elrafi always sang. I called just to say that I love you Stevie Wonder. She even called them on the phone and sang for effect.

It drove the kids crazy when they were little. But when Susan became terminally ill, the meaning of this song became even deeper.

Fatima Elrafi (left) and her mother Susan Elrafi. Susan died in 2013. Fatima returns to her mother’s last days when she hears Stevie Wonder’s “I just called to say I love you”. (Elrafi family)

“When it was her last days in the hospital, all the hospital staff made one volunteer come and bring a piano to her hospital room, they played a song for her and sang it for her, like: the whole squad, this is crazy,” recalls Elrafi.

“She was really sick, so she didn’t show much emotion, but when they started to sing a song to her, she had this big smile on her face, literally from one cheek to the other. Her eyes just lit up so beautifully. .”

Now Elrafi remembers everything from that day, from what she was wearing – a purple scarf and a new brown jacket – to the smell of fresh coffee in her mother’s room, which the hospital staff brought on a cart for family members gathered at her mother’s. bedside.

“Whenever I hear this song, which is not often, all I can think of is her big, gorgeous smile,” Elrafi said. “It takes me back to that particular moment, even if it’s just a 10-second time frame.”

Strike of memories

Jakubowski notes that we usually hear the same songs over and over again—especially our favorites—more often than we reread a book or watch a movie.

This repetition helps solidify memories, especially from our youth, when we are still growing and developing our personalities, including our taste in music.

This is due to a phenomenon known as “reminiscence flash” where we tend to most vividly recall events from our lives during adolescence and early adulthood, including the music of that period.

Not only that, music is often associated with the most important moments in our lives: falling in love, leaving home, getting married, or even difficult memories such as heartbreak.

On the way, when we hear this song again, we remember the smallest sensory details of that moment. Researchers in Jakubowski’s field use the term music-evoked autobiographical memory, or MEAM, to describe the experience.

Whenever Hafsa Maqsood hears Short Flo Rida, she’s back in 3rd grade, on a school bus in Calgary. She remembers riding the bus with the windows down at the end of the year when it was on the radio.

“When it started, the whole bus burst into the chorus and waved their arms,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful memory of coming home and all the kids of all ages, all walks of life just sang this song together. Many of us didn’t know what that meant.

“But every time I hear this song, I’m reminded of that part of the past where people could just get together over a piece of music of all ages and weren’t always connected to their personal devices.”

Written and produced by Elizabeth Withy using files from Meaghan Reed. Click Listen above to play “Music to My Ears” featuring interviews with musicians Yann Arden, Hawksley Workman and Dylan Sinclair, plus stories of Canadians’ musical memories from coast to coast.