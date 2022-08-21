Why Mike Zimmer agreed to work for Deion Sanders and Jackson State football

What do Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and Alabama coach Nick Saban have in common besides doing Aflac commercials? How about loading former head coaches?

Since taking over the Crimson Tide, Saban has hired Lane Kiffin, Mike Stoops, Major Applewhite, Butch Jones, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Locksley and Charlie Strong. Most of them are appointed as analysts. Saban has won seven national titles, while Sanders is looking for his first black college football national title.

Sanders has now hired former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer as an analyst for Jackson State. The two worked together when Sanders was a defensive backs for the Dallas Cowboys and Zimmer was a defensive backs coach. Together, the pair helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zimmer, 66, a defensive specialist with 43 years of experience, coached Sanders from 1995-99.

Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team Tuesday in Jackson State’s newly remodeled football film room.

More:Why James Meredith told Deion Sanders about his decision to coach Jackson State football

More:How Deion Sanders’ ‘prime time’ personality helps him give advice to Jackson State football players

More:Deion Sanders asks Gov. Tate Reeves for help on ‘constant delays’ on Jackson state refund checks

“He’s asked me about it a few times. The pay isn’t great,” Zimmer said with a laugh on the pregame show. “But I love Dion and I’d do anything for him.”

Zimmer coached the Vikings for eight seasons, going 72-56-1 overall before being fired in 2021 after two consecutive losing seasons. Before joining the Vikings, Zimmer was on the Cowboys’ staff from 1994-2004, surviving five coaching changes. He was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-13 before taking the defensive coordinator role with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He can open a lot of doors for these young people, but I’m very impressed with the way he teaches,” Zimmer said.

Earlier this summer, Sanders hired former Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Tim Brewster to his staff. He coached from 2007-10, where he helped the Golden Gophers to the Insight Bowl in both 2008 and 2009.

Brewster will be a special assistant to Sanders. He was the tight ends coach at Florida (2020-21), where he coached The John Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts. Pitts was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brewster coached wide receivers at Mississippi State in 2012 and also coached tight ends with the Denver Broncos.

In two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has a 15-5 record and last season was the best in school history. The Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year last season.

JT Keith is the USA TODAY Network’s HBCU/ High School Editor for the South Region. Contact him at jkeith@jackson.gannett.comOr follow him Twitter @JKEITH1