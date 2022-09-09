New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle may not attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIThat’s according to a royal expert who spoke to Fox News Digital.

Former British public affairs officer Shannon Felton Spence explained that Markle and Prince Harry were already traveling in Europe when the monarch died on Thursday, but she may decide to return to California with their two young children, Archie, 3, before the funeral. , and Lilibet, 1.

“Harry will remain in the UK until the funeral. I can’t imagine Meghan not attending, but again from a human perspective, Meghan would expect to be away from the children for six days, not weeks. [it] She may not be able to stay the whole time,” Spence said.

Prince Harry and Markle, who married in 2018, live in Montecito, California with their children. They relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals, a move that led to a rift in the royal family.

Meghan Markle’s absence from Scotland could be due to Kate Middleton’s decision to stay behind, expert says

The couple is scheduled to attend the Wellchild Awards in London on Thursday night. Prince Harry was due to speak at the event for a charity that helps seriously ill children and their families.

However, with doctors concerned about the Queen’s health, the Duke of Sussex accompanied the royal family to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. He arrived at Aberdeen Airport at 6:46pm GMT, 16 minutes after the royal family announced her death at 6:30pm, according to flight tracking data.

Prince Harry’s older brother Prince WilliamPrince Edward and his wife, Sophie, and Prince Andrew traveled to Scotland on a Royal Air Force jet, arriving at 4pm

Prince Harry was photographed in a car arriving at Balmoral Castle just before 8pm, and was seen in photos at the airport on Friday morning as he returned to London.

He traveled alone with Markle, who is in London. Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton did not go to Balmoral for her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to have their first day at school.

Spence said the fact that family members took separate flights to Balmoral, along with many others, indicated ongoing tension between Prince Harry and Meghan and other members of the royal family.

“I think Harry is in a different car, so through the optics – Harry arriving and leaving alone – it tells you what the relationship and the tone is between the families,” she said. Spence said it also means Prince Harry left first.

Additionally, the two brothers live within half a mile of each other in Windsor, with Prince Andrew also living nearby, so it’s notable that they traveled separately.

Royal expert Eloise Parker told Fox New Digital, “The family will be keen to play down the ‘feud’ narrative as they face new challenges, process the gravity of the Queen’s death and the serious considerations facing King Charles. He will settle into his new role.”

She continued, “It’s clear that both Harry and William are deeply committed to very different lives and priorities at this point. There’s definitely a sense of separation because he and William have historically been such a tight unit. A decade ago, they almost certainly would have come or gone together.”

With the Queen’s death and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, Prince William “will now have more royal responsibility as Prince of Wales and direct heir to the throne,” a royal expert said.

Parker added, “He’s always kept a small, loyal circle around him and Catherine. Harry, living six thousand miles away and pursuing a very different career path, it’s hard to see how the core of that circle can be, and vice versa.”

During his First speech As monarch, King Charles confirmed that he would succeed Prince William when he died, and he gave his eldest son his former title of Prince of Wales.

During the speech, King Charles also appeared to offer an olive branch to Prince Harry and Markle amid a split in the royal family.

“King Charles expressed his ‘love for Harry and Meghan as they build their lives abroad’. It was a touching way to acknowledge his son’s new life path, while making clear his continued support as a father,” Parker said.

She continued, “Charles’ warm comments have eased the way for Harry and Meghan to attend the funeral. I hope they will be there, but their young children are not expected to attend.”

Spence said she believes Prince William and Middleton’s children have yet to meet Lilibet, but they did meet Archie before the Sussexes left for the US.

Parker added, “There is no doubt that the unmistakable shock and grief of the royal family from Harry and Meghan’s scorched earth exit has been overshadowed by this extraordinary sense of grief and change.

“They will always be family, but the geographical and emotional distance between the brothers seems to be the accepted status quo at this point.”