Why Legendary Sooners Coach Bob Stoops Won’t Attend Oklahoma-Nebraska

Bob Stoops has a choice.

An Oklahoma football coaching legend can check out the Sooners’ 87 games and revival of a dormant rivalry dating back to 1912.

Or he could watch Kentucky host an FCS team.

It’s an easy call. The Stoops will be in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend.

“It shows you how important it is” he told the Courier Journal on Wednesday. “I miss OU-Nebraska to see Mark.”

Stoops was referring to his younger brother, Mark Stoops, who broke Paul “Bear” Bryant’s school record with his 61st win at Florida last Saturday and was the newly crowned football winner at Kentucky.

And Mark’s Wildcats aren’t hosting any FCS program. They welcome Youngstown State, the hometown school of the Stoops brothers.

With another brother, Mike Stoops — Bob’s former assistant at Oklahoma — now on the Kentucky staff, it’s an opportunity for family and friends to come together. And it was a chance to salute the youngest of the six Stoops siblings a week after his record-breaking victory.

Even though Mark Stoops is in his 10th season at Kentucky, Bob has coached him very little. Bob Stoops coached Oklahoma during the first four seasons of his brother’s UK tenure, and although he did visit Lexington, it had been a while.

“It’s always fun to be around family and friends, but (mostly) seeing Mark’s work and Mike,” Stoops said. “To see them work. To see their team up close and personal. I haven’t seen the new (learning) facility and what they’re working with. It’s great to see all of that.”

Stoops said he will arrive in Lexington on Thursday and stay with Mark through the weekend. They do lunch on Fridays — Bob says he’s hoping to “not sample too much” Kentucky bourbon in the middle of a weekday, “but eat a little.”

There was plenty of reason to shoot his brother this weekend.

While Mark Stoops played down the significance of Bryant breaking the record, Bob Stoops wants to give his brother his due, away from the inherent comparisons to the football legend known for his success at Alabama.

“Mark is very humble, but you have to recognize what he’s done,” Stoops said. “It shows two things – just his ability as a coach and a leader and Kentucky’s ability to be great and win. I really believe championships are coming.