Why James Meredith told Deion Sanders about his decision to coach Jackson State football

In less than three years, coach Deion Sanders has made an impact on the Jackson State football program that feels like he’s been there longer.

His accomplishments at JSU were bigger than just football. He brought the school that produced Walter Payton, Lem Barney, Robert Brazil and Jackie Slater back into the national spotlight. And he changed the conversation around HBCU athletics in short order.

Jackson State would not have back-to-back seasons from 2014 until Sanders’ arrival in 2020.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now for daily updates delivered to your inbox

Now, following a program-record 11-win season and a string of other accomplishments that led to Sanders being named FCS Coach of the Year, Jackson State appears unlikely to become the first HBCU to play at the FBS level. – Got it.

None of this surprised James Meredith, the civil rights icon who integrated Ole Miss after beginning his college career at Jackson State. He visited Sanders shortly after arriving in Jackson and told the Pro Football Hall of Fame member how much of an impact he could make.

“I’ve told James Meredith since he went from Jackson State to Ole Miss that this is the most important thing,” Meredith said.

Jackson State has never been to the Celebration Bowl, the de facto HBCU national championship game. Sanders led the Tigers there while capturing the program’s first SWAC title since 2007 and averaging an FCS-record 42,293 home attendance.

MLB trade deadline buyers, sellers and finalists for Juan Soto The former NFL MVP is cornered in the backing team talks How NFL teams are adjusting to widespread heat waves in training camps NFL record predictions: How will each team fare in the 2022 season? MLB trade deadline buyers, sellers and finalists for Juan SotoThe former NFL MVP is cornered in the backing team talksHow NFL teams are adjusting to widespread heat waves in training campsNFL record predictions: How will each team fare in the 2022 season? Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

Jackson State had never landed a five-star recruit before Sanders took over. Last December, the five-star cornerback in the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter selected the Tigers.

No HBCU athlete or coach has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated since Steve McNair in 1994. Sanders, his son, quarterback Shedur Sanders, and Hunter changed that in June.

Landing recruits like Hunter is especially effective because one of the biggest issues with education in the black community is the decision many recruits face when choosing a college.

Attend a predominantly white school like Ole Miss with more resources and better facilities and deal with the problems of being a racial minority there? Or would that student be better off attending an HBCU like Jackson State, which has a smaller budget but can offer black students the freedom to thrive in an environment where they are not minorities?

Meredith chose Ole Miss because he had dedicated his life to improving race relations in Mississippi and was determined to give black students the freedom to go to whatever school they wanted. He risked his life to get that freedom. But having that freedom doesn’t make the decision less contentious among family members, Meredith said.

“I know more than one family that has been torn apart because a student went to a white school and not a black school like the parents,” Meredith said. “I know something. And Sanders is going to move some of what he did. Because every school has a good performance and race should not be part of the decision.

History has shown that college football can, at times, play an important role in the struggle for larger social change. A key event that illustrates that point, Meredith said, was in 1970 when Southern Cal became the first integrated college football team to play in Alabama. The implications of Southern Cal’s win over all-white Alabama reverberated throughout the SEC and beyond.

Meredith believes Sanders can have a similar impact at JSU. He hopes the success of Jackson State’s football program translates into better financial opportunities for the school and HBCU.

“The most important thing that happened in black-and-white in America was when (Alabama coach) Bear Bryant said, ‘I’m not going to let schools up north and west use my boys to kick my ass,'” Meredith said. “Now, the next most important thing is , Deion Sanders said, ‘I’m going to go to a historically black school and top it.’ It’s great for football, it’s great for all sports, but it’s great for academic education. No other school in Mississippi, as far as I know, has been given the same level of financial support as Ole Miss.