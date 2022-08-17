New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

I will never forget the day a mother sent her four children to school for breakfast and two hot dogs for lunch. Or when another mom regularly gives each of her children a small Debbie snack for the day. Seeing how many families in East Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood were struggling to make ends meet, including providing food for their children, I knew we had to come together to help feed the children in our care.

I founded Grant Park Christian Academy in 2015 to provide K-8th grade children in this historically underserved area with the opportunity to receive a strong biblical education and become positive catalysts of change in a community known for poverty, crime. rates, and homelessness. All of our students come from families below the federal poverty level, receive scholarships to attend, and come from public schools where they struggled academically and socially.

But as we all know, we cannot think on empty stomach and proper nutrition is important to behave and perform well in school.

So, five years ago, we joined the National School Lunch Program to provide our students with a nutritious breakfast, lunch and snack every day during the summer. My wife Donna is the queen of the school kitchen. She leads the kitchen staff in putting healthy food on kids’ plates—even buying organic when the budget allows. For many of our students, the meals they receive at school are the best food they eat, and as much as we can, we send leftovers home with the children and deliver food boxes to especially needy families.

But a few days ago, our entire food program was in jeopardy. Before we excitedly opened our doors to 56 eager students, neatly dressed in school uniforms and anticipating breakfast together, the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried decided to use these precious children — and thousands of others like them across the country — as political pawns.

Because we receive funding from the US Department of Agriculture to operate the lunch program, we are subject to Title IX of federal law, and a recent change by the Biden administration requires us to comply with the administration’s radical expansion of “sex.” Gender identity in all school functions, including restrooms, dress codes, appointments, and pronoun use.

Our religious beliefs, along with our understanding of the nature of the human person and marriage and family, prevent us from complying with this federal mandate to change gender identity for biological sex in any aspect of our school activities, especially when it comes to male shared restrooms. including women.

I wrote to the state affiliate led by Commissioner Fried explaining that compliance with this order would violate the fundamental principles of our faith and that Title IX provides religious exemptions. In response, government officials told me that we do not need to continue the school meal program.

But looking at the faces of the students enrolled at Grant Park Christian told me otherwise. These children depend on these meals to activate their minds and bodies and, just as importantly, need to belong to a safe community where they know they are loved and championed.

So, with the legal assistance of the Alliance Defending Freedom, we filed a lawsuit against President Biden and Commissioner Fried. We had no choice; Government officials were more interested in forcing poor children to comply with their radical political agenda than in getting food. And just nine days after filing the lawsuit, government officials approved our religious exemption and required funding.

It is regrettable that the government sued to respect religious freedom. We got an eleventh hour answer to prayer, but what about other schools?

I am a black pastor serving the city I grew up in and working with a large network of others to revitalize our community by addressing critical needs and instilling hope in our youth. Governments must partner with us and every leader across the country is involved in reaching out for the upliftment of their communities, not targeting those who hold Christian beliefs and values.

When we invest in children, we invest in the future. Whether it’s providing daily sustenance for them to learn and grow or a safe environment where they are known, loved and supported, we must all come together to show up for the next generation.