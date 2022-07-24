New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Everywhere I go these days, I often hear one question, “What happened today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the violence in our country, in our cities, in our society?” Such questions only occur to me: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and are asked the same thing all the time.

I listen attentively to the responses to that petition by many respected voices in the country. Most will rattle off the usual suspects: it’s a bad economy, some say; It’s all political bickering that separates us, others might suggest. Still others point to the long-term effects of isolation and loneliness caused by Covid, or the rise in drug abuse, as the root of our problems. However, as troubling as this litany is, these are more symptoms of the problem, not the cause.

Let me try to answer, if not starting with politics, economy or covid… god!

Simply put, we are in trouble because we as a people have forgotten God. More troubling, we have violated the first commandment of the Decalogue, which Jews and Christians have made themselves and uphold as the standard for civil society. Deity!

As Billy Graham has observed on more than one occasion, “When we forget, ignore, or reject God, we forget, ignore, and reject what is noblest, wisest, and noblest in ourselves.”

It is not that we as believers consider economic, political, cultural injustices unimportant. Hardly. God and behavior inspire true faith in Him, forcing us to think about such issues.

It’s just that the prophets of Israel and Jesus himself often reminded, “Seek first…” and the first god A nation that dares to print “In God We Trust” on its currency and then ignores, rejects and forgets God in daily life is a hypocrite.

People in effective 12-step programs tell us that the first step is the most important: admitting that we are helpless about something that threatens to destroy us, and that recovery and healing are not possible unless we surrender to a “higher power.” .”

Without this Supreme Being we call this Higher Power Jehovah, Lord, Jesus or Allah, we are confused.

As Rabbi Joshua Heschel pointed out, “The revelation of God can be summed up as: There is a God … and it is certain that I am not!”

When faith is mocked, derided, stored in grandma’s attic, removed from the public square, or reduced to some silly, outdated superstition, we – and the society we cherish – are at risk. Although faith is highly personal, it can never be private or else it becomes meaningless.

So, decline in faith, worship, piety, prayer and morality Praise God based on what he has taught in the Bible, much less so. The toxic effects are raw, destructive and all around us, “What’s wrong today?”

We celebrated Independence Day earlier this month. While our enlightened founders celebrated freedom from earthly tyrants, they were convinced that the heavenly sovereign, freely expressed and exercised, was essential to the flourishing of an orderly and virtuous democracy in this noble experiment.

Because, when we declare independence from God, we become tyrants. What’s wrong!