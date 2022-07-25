New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Morgan Wallen has taken the country music world by storm, delivering chart-topping hits and selling out concert venues across the country. The Tennessee-born singer rose to fame after getting his start on the singing competition show “The Voice.”

After the show, he signed with Big Loud Records and began performing his music. In 2016, he released his debut single “The Way I Talk”. In 2018, he released his debut album “If I Know Me”, which included songs such as “Up Down” and “Whiskey Glasses”.

He released a second album titled “Dangerous: The Double Album” in 2021, which included his popular songs “Sand in My Boots” and “865”. The album topped the Billboard chart for a total of ten weeks. It was the best-selling album of 2021 and won the Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year and Top Country Album at the Billboard Music Awards. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he won Top Country Male Artist. After his newest album, he released singles such as “Flower Shops,” “Broadway Girls,” “You Proof,” “Don’t Think Jesus” and “Thought You Should Know.”

In 2020, Wallen faced intense scrutiny for using the N-word in a video taken by a neighbor that surfaced on social media. He was suspended from his record label and radio chains pulled his songs from their stations. After the controversy, in 2022, he Black-Lead donated $500,000 to groups.

Despite the scandal, fans still flock to see the singer live at his sold-out concerts. All of his hit songs have made him one of today’s biggest country stars.

Morgan Wallen on “The Voice?”

Wallen didn’t win “The Voice.” Wallen went on “The Voice” in 2014 when he was 20 years old. At his audition, he sang the song “Collided” by Howie Day.

His unique sound got him far on the show and he didn’t just bring home the title of “The Voice” champion, because he was able to use the platform to launch his successful career as a country artist. He was eliminated during the playoff round of the show and was originally a member of Ushers’ team until he was stolen by Adam Levine and joined his team as a reminder of his time on the show.

Wallen released two hit albums after his performance and collaborated with many artists including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Hardy, Earnest, Dustin Lynch, Walker Montgomery and Lil Durk.

Does Morgan Wallen have a child?

Wallen has a son, Indigo (Indy) Wilder, with his ex-girlfriend KT Smith. His son was born on July 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen began dating Smith in 2017. Wallen told PEOPLE He and Smith said they split before their child was born but “obviously we saw each other.”

Will Morgan Wallen go on tour?

Wallen’s “Perilous Tour“Opened in February 2022 and has over 50 shows. Wallen’s fans flock to his shows and also buy Wallen merchandise sold online and at his concerts. According to the singer’s website, $3 from every ticket sold goes to Wallen’s More Than My Hometown Foundation.