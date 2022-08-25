New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The COVID-19 virus isn’t the only thing on college students’ minds as they head back to school this fall. Students should also deal with strategies to prevent potential transmission of the monkeypox virus.

“Monkeypox is still very mysterious. It’s not a traditional sexually transmitted virus,” says Michael S. Kinch, Ph.D., dean of science and director of the Center for Research Innovation in Biotechnology. at Long Island University in Brookville, NY

Kinch also told Fox News Digital, “The pathogen is transferred through sweat and therefore, theoretically any body contact can lead to transmission.”

He also said, “One can easily explain that the risk of monkeys is much higher once colleges and high schools reopen.”

Some college students told Fox News Digital they fear another virus affecting their part of the country.

A student at New York University (NYU) said he was a little nervous about the monkeys because he goes to school in the city with the highest number of cases in the country.

She added that she was comforted to know that a vaccine was available.

Another student attending SUNY Stony Brook this fall said she’s going to be more careful about who she hangs out with. She said she hopes colleges will provide more information about the virus and services available to students when the school year begins.

Shared spaces require extra care

College students usually congregate in shared spaces such as classrooms and dorm rooms and parties.

The start of the sports season also encourages physical contact between student athletes.

Infectious disease experts told Fox News Digital that even though infectious diseases are part of society, that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t socialize or be around others.

Individuals should take certain steps to ensure safety.

“The risk of monkeypox is high right now, but young people aren’t socializing or enjoying their college experience. That’s changing. how They do those things, and right now, the risk of infection is high,” said Richard Silvera, MD.

“Limit skin-to-skin contact to people you know or with whom you can discuss your risks and their risks.”

He is Associate Program Director of the Infectious Diseases Fellowship and Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Disease) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Silvera lists some strategies college students can adopt to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

He said, “Socialize with social distancing. Limit skin-to-skin contact with people you know or people you can discuss your risks with and their risks with. If you feel sick — or if something’s wrong — don’t ignore it. Stay home and make sure you’re OK. Take care.”

Aaron E. Glatt, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Long Island, NY, told Fox News Digital, “It’s really important for kids in college — whether they’ve had contact with someone. By sexual nature or with injuries or injuries. Sharing various items with an at-risk roommate – should be very careful.”

Glatt said the main way monkeypox is spread is through contact with an infected and infected person.

An expert says those who engage in casual sex with unfamiliar partners are at risk of contracting monkeypox as well as other diseases.

He also said that during this time, most cases involved men having sex with men or often with multiple partners or casual encounters.

Glatt warns that those who engage in casual sexual encounters with unknown partners are at risk of contracting monkeypox as well as other diseases.

“These patients are at the highest risk because you don’t know their history, you don’t know if they’re sick [and] You don’t relate to them, you don’t know if they have injuries there or not,” Glatt said.

Therefore, “that type of exposure should always be cautious because of other sexually transmitted diseases or other medical problems.”

Silvera told Fox News Digital that it’s important for college students to “discuss your risks, possible exposures and any skin lesions you may have with the people you’re in close contact with.”

In a college dorm setting, he says, “this could include roommates and lab partners. Most importantly, if you have a new skin lesion and/or aren’t feeling well, stay home!”

“Whether it’s monkeypox, Covid-19 or the common cold, staying home when you’re sick is one of the best ways to protect those around you.”

Silvera noted that monkeypox can also spread through soft objects such as towels, linens and clothing.

“When you do laundry, wash things hot (with detergent!) to contaminate them.”

So, “To reduce your risk and protect the people around you, don’t share towels, clothes, or bed linens. When you do laundry, wash hot items (with detergent!) to get them clean.”

An infectious disease doctor also recommends wearing gloves and washing hands after handling someone else’s unwashed clothing or linen.

Dr. Matthew Harris, MD, attending physician in pediatric emergency medicine at Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Northwell Health in Long Island, NY, told Fox News Digital, “If there is concern about exposure to an infected person’s linens or clothing, the exposed person should talk to their medical provider about a post-exposure prophylactic vaccination. Be wise.”

Harris, director of the COVID-19 vaccination program and Northwell Crisis Management, tried to ease the concerns of worried parents and students.

“In general, parents can be reassured that the risk of monkeypox in the general student population is low.”

“Most monkeypox cases continue to occur in the male population who have sex with men, and adolescents or college students who fit into this group should consider appropriate vaccinations and precautions.”

Just this week, NY State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced that the monkeypox vaccine would begin to be delivered intradermally (between the skin) instead of subdermally (under the skin).

This means that only one fifth of the initial monkeypox vaccine dose is needed to induce an effective immune response against the virus.

“Our primary goal is to prevent the spread of this virus by boosting the immunity of as many at-risk individuals as possible,” Bassett said in a press release.

“This latest delivery of vaccine vials from the federal government, delivered through a newly authorized administration method, means more vaccine doses are available to more people.”

The CDC recommends that anyone exposed to monkeypox get vaccinated.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone exposed to monkeypox be vaccinated.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is spread from the following problems and actions: close, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has a rash or scabs from monkeypox; hugging, cuddling, massages or intimate sports; Drips of saliva during intimate conversation and kissing; sexual intercourse; Contact with objects, clothes (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Tips for good care

If you come into contact with someone with monkeypox, the CDC suggests several smart tips.

If within six feet of that person, wear a mask; Do not share silverware or cups; Do not touch the person’s sheets, blankets, towels, or clothing.

If you touch any of these, you should wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you suspect you have monkeypox, the CDC recommends the following tips: wear a mask and cover wounds with bandages; Avoid touching others and follow the recommendations of a health care provider; Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes; wear glasses instead of contact lenses; Stay away from others until your rash has healed, all the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

In addition, it is advisable to clean and disinfect the areas frequently.

Also, avoid contact with pets and people who are very ill, such as children under 8, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems or certain skin conditions.