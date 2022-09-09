Why is it so difficult for the Bank of Canada to suppress inflation?

Those who see central banks as powerful and manipulative may wonder why people like Senior Deputy Governor Caroline Rogers don’t just snap their fingers and make inflation disappear.

Bank of Canada officials said they would be “resolute” in curbing inflation by squeezing it down to the bank’s 2% target range. But the process can be long and painful as rates continue to rise.

Despite Rogers warning on Thursday that Canada is facing a “spiral of expectations”, trying to change the direction of inflation is akin to tipping the Titanic after spotting an iceberg in the fog.

The economy is too strong

Not that the Canadian economy is close to collapse. Instead, the problem outlined by Rogers is that the economy is too strong.

“Demand continues to outstrip supply in many parts of the Canadian economy, and Canadians’ near-term inflation expectations remain high,” Rogers told the privately and publicly funded Calgary Economic Development Agency.

The solution, Rogers said, was to use a sharp increase in interest rates to stifle demand, giving it a chance to catch up on lost supply.

As the European Central Bank also announced on Thursday, the plan is to do what they call “preloading,” several large interest rate hikes in a row to shock the market quickly. This is an attempt to “avoid the need for even higher rates in the future and the more pronounced economic slowdown that will come with it,” Rogers said.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said that while the bank does not have an interest rate target, it does have an inflation target that ranges from one to three percent, well below its current rate. (Julie Gordon/Reuters)

Despite the risk that the central bank could “jump over” by raising interest rates too high and sending the economy into a deep recession, the Bank of Canada insists the country’s chances of a soft landing still exist.

But for now, the challenge is to bring down inflation, and central banks around the world are facing a lot of hurdles.

Fiscal spending, such as consumer energy subsidies in Europe or social assistance funding in Canada, is pushing in the opposite direction of what the central bank hopes to go. And raising rates in itself raises costs.

Global inflation could increase the cost of Canadian imports, although a stronger Canadian dollar could dampen these inflationary effects. According to Rogers, there is no guarantee that there will be no new supply shocks ahead, including in the energy sector.

Why the lag?

Another problem that central banks always face is that the rate cuts or hikes they are making now may not work in the economy for many years to come. Rogers said the same would probably happen this time as well.

So preloading could give central banks the ability to read indicators as they come in, such as GDP, jobs and other data, and use small rate hikes once they see how the economy is reacting, helping to avoid overshoot. .

Consumer spending and wage demand are places where it’s relatively easy to see the time lag between a rate hike and a drop in demand.

As mentioned in the past, the accumulation of savings by those who could afford savings during the pandemic means that retail spending will not necessarily respond immediately to higher interest rates. Rogers said the central bank continues to monitor these savings and they are far from depleted.

Central Bank plan to curb inflation:

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 3.25% Duration 2:00 The Bank of Canada raised interest rates again on Wednesday in an attempt to curb runaway inflation and signaled that it would likely need to be raised even further. This is bad news for financially tight Canadians who are already struggling with rising inflation, wages that have not kept pace and credit card debt.

Housing prices are already falling due to higher rates, she said, making it difficult to get mortgages at levels seen just a year ago. But these higher rates are only gradually reducing people’s budgets. Rate hikes only become apparent to most mortgage holders when they are extended, and maybe not for years. The cost of consumer loans, such as cars, becomes part of the budget only when people decide to buy a new car, which happens infrequently.

Rogers said the spiral of expectations she has described so far has been driven, at least in part, by labor shortages. On Friday, economists expect the latest employment data to show that the economy continues to create new jobs.

The central bank and others will keep an eye on wage growth in Statistics Canada data that showed last month. wages increased by 5.2% well above the inflation target of the Bank of Canada.

Short-term expectations vs strengthening

“We are in extremely tight labor markets, excess demand and high inflation,” Rogers said in response to a reporter’s question. “We know that employers are very focused on attracting and retaining employees.”

Regardless, she said the central bank should not set wages or prices.

“We also understand that workers, you know, look at the rate of inflation and how it affects their purchasing power and think, ‘I need a raise.’

Members of the British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU) picket outside the BC Liquor Distribution Branch in Delta, British Columbia on August 15. The deal they made can become a model for others. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

But by raising interest rates, she says, the bank hopes to prevent the short-term inflation expectations we’re already seeing from turning into entrenched expectations, which she defined differently:

“The scenario that worries us is that Canadians are looking at the current rate of inflation. They think he is here to stay. They’re starting to incorporate this mindset into their long-term decisions.”

Just this week, BC civil servants have been fighting for pay increases that, while below current inflation, were well above the central bank’s target. The deal concluded after the strike of 95% of the votes, regarded as a model for other workers throughout Canada, where wages lag far behind inflation.

5.5% salary increase in the second year

While it has yet to be ratified by union members, the agreement proposes a 3.25% increase retroactively from April this year. But next spring, when the bank hopes to see price and wage cuts, workers will receive a minimum of 5.5% wage increases—and even more if inflation remains high.

The deal offers a second backlog after the central bank starts raising rates. As other contracts and negotiations come due, each group will in turn feel they have to catch up on other pay increases. This, too, can unfold over several years.

On the positive side for Rogers and the central bank’s hopes for lower inflation, the BC worker deal offers workers a maximum of three percent in the final year 2024-2025, which is within the Bank of Canada’s inflation target range.

But for borrowers worried about how high interest rates will be in Canada, Rogers said she’s not talking because she’s not sure either — it’s just that they’ll rise as much as they need to.

“You know, we don’t have an interest rate target,” Rogers said. “We have an inflation target.”