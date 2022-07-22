New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dave Chappelle has come under fire from members of the LGBTQ+ community for comments he made about transgenderism in his recent comedy specials for Netflix.

Equal rights and LGBTQ+ activists have tried to boycott venues and lobby to cancel his comedy shows. On Wednesday, First Avenue, a popular Minneapolis venue that has hosted celebrities such as Prince, Canceled Chappelle’s stand-up show Hours before he took the stage. After initially inviting him, the theater faced criticism from progressive activists on social media because they said Chappelle’s comedic material was transphobic. First Avenue issued a statement apologizing and vowing to make its venues “the safest places in the country.”

“To the staff, the artists, and our community, we hear you and we’re sorry. We know we’re held to high standards, and we know we’ve let you down. We’re not just a black box of people, and we know that First Ave is not just a room, but something beyond our walls. Understand that is meaningful,” the platform said in a statement Released on Twitter. “The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest places in the country, and we will continue to pursue that goal. We believe in diverse voices and freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we’ve lost sight of its impact.”

Why is his Netflix comedy so controversial?

The backlash the comedian faces from the LBGTQ+ community stems from a comedy special released on Netflix in October of last year. In “The Closer”, Chappelle spends considerable time discussing his views on transgender people. At one point, he claimed that “gender is a fact” and defended “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, who he called “Team TERF,” which stands for Trans-Exclusive Radical Feminist. It received particular outrage, with poor reviews from transgender activists and condemnation from employees at Netflix.

Critics Outraged After DAVE Chappelle’s Netflix Special Faces Canceled Trans Comments

After the special’s release, Netflix employees staged a walkout at the company’s headquarters. A Netflix employee reportedly leaked sensitive material that revealed how much Chappelle paid for the special.

How did Netflix respond?

After the initial backlash, the streaming service stalled Chappell and released a memo It told its employees to leave the company if they were offended by the comedy special. The company acknowledges that some of its programming may be offensive and problematic, but it does not censor artists.

“While we as employees may find some titles inconsistent with our own personal values, we support Netflix’s principle of delivering diverse stories,” Netflix said in a memo. “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles that you consider offensive…If you find it difficult to support the breadth of our content, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Moreover, last June the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, defended the company’s decision not to remove or delete Chappelle’s material and called him “the comedian of our generation”. He also noted that comedians have to joke about taboo subjects by “crossing the line every time”.

“Like in Dave’s case, it’s an opportunity to take on somebody who is definitely the comedian of our generation, the most popular comedian on Netflix,” Sarandos told The New York Times. “Nobody’s saying what he does isn’t thoughtful or smart. You don’t‘I don’t agree with him.”

How much does Chappelle earn from Netflix?

Chappell was reportedly paid $60 million He signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 to produce three standup specials for the streaming service. He lives with his wife, Elaine, and their three children on a 65-acre farm near Yellow Springs, Ohio.

