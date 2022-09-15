New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday, September 15. I have been asked a few times by Hispanics and non-Hispanics alike if it is still necessary, relevant, or meaningful more than 50 years after its establishment.

The answer is not only yes, but now more than ever. For Hispanics, it is a time to take stock of where we are today, a month of pride and celebration, a call to unite around our shared values ​​and dreams.

For non-Hispanics, it’s a window into a community whose incredible diversity makes it difficult to connect the dots in a way that tells a cohesive story. And there is one.

For all our differences in race, origin, religion, politics, occupation, socioeconomic status, and every other demographic and belief, the Hispanic community unites around one principle.

Latino Leader Works to Instill ‘Pride and Community’ as Book Series Spotlights American Heroes

We all believe in the American Dream. Whether our ancestors were among the first settlers in America or arrived last year, our lives and ambitions are shaped and guided by the values ​​that drive our great nation.

Hispanic progress is American progress. We are both 100% Hispanic and, in every fiber of our being, 100% American as well.

Hispanics believe in progress. We are driven by it, and we are a powerful contributor to America’s progress. Here are some facts. Hispanics are responsible for at least 2.7 trillion dollars of GDP. Had we been an independent country, we would have ranked in the top ten GDPs in the world. Our purchasing power is $1.9 trillion, which should indicate to any company doing business in the US that a specific Hispanic strategy is critical to future growth.

Founders of Hispanics. We want to take charge of our destiny and are willing to put in the hours, the investment, the grit required to own our own businesses. In the last 10 years, a total of 86% New business Started by Hispanics. We’re also loyal and committed employees – an exceptional 74% of new hires are Hispanic and we account for 40% of all workforce growth.

We are showing the belief that only hard work leads to success. With income growth at 77% and new home ownership at 48%, we lead all other groups in upward movement. We are living the American dream.

Our growing success also stems from our belief in education. The number of adult Hispanics earning higher education degrees rose to 73%, leading to higher-skilled occupations, including the growing fields of health care and technology.

We are makers, not takers. The Hispanic community believes in the responsibility that comes with being American. We pay federal, state and local taxes, which were recently calculated to be $308.5 billion. That amount is up $94 million from a few years ago.

We go around to vote in every election. Contrary to some assumptions, 80 percent of our community is citizens, and many more are in the process. And perhaps the greatest measure of our love of country is our participation in the military. We are the fastest growing population in the military, making up 16% of all active-duty military personnel.

Click here to get Opinion Newspaper

Ambition, hard work, family values ​​and perseverance – these are the shared values ​​of the Hispanic community – values ​​that created America and will continue to drive us forward for generations. This is why we also know that Hispanic progress is American progress.

We are the second largest demographic group in the United States. We are young too. We are growing exponentially.

Hispanic Heritage Month gives us perspective and it also gives us a mouthpiece. It’s time for Latinos to be proud, to own our hard-earned and hard-earned achievements by those who came before us.

The evidence is clear. Without Hispanics, companies cannot build a workforce ready to meet the future, politicians cannot be elected without our votes, we cannot protect ourselves or develop and grow as a nation.

Use this Hispanic Heritage Month to help set the record straight so we can definitely represent the United States as positive contributors.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hispanic progress is American progress. We are both 100% Hispanic and, in every fiber of our being, 100% American as well.

We are all stars in America and Hispanics are one of them. Together, we shine. Together, we can keep the American Dream alive for our children, for all American children, and for generations to come.