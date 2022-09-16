New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Princess AnneQueen Elizabeth II’s only daughter is considered the hardest-working royal to stay out of the public eye for years, according to a royal expert.

Values ​​in keeping her private life to herself include how she chose to raise her two children, choosing not to give them royal titles.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told Fox News Digital that Anne, 72, does not like the royal spotlight, which is why she has kept her life private for years.

Princess Anne ‘hearty country lady’ who ‘never minded celebrity’ as ‘hard-working’ royal: Doc

“One of the reasons Princess Anne is so little known is because she loves it,” he shared. “She Hard working member They belong to the royal family but do not like publicity. It’s her style, she always surprises us.”

However, following the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, Anne has largely been front-and-centre in tributes to the late monarch.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne joined Her brothers, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday.

Photo Gallery: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin travels to London

“The fact that she is with The Queen’s body is very important because it is a symbol of how valuable she is to the royal family,” Fitzwilliam explained. “She’s very supportive of King Charles. She’s not doing more because she can’t do more, she’s already doing so much for the family.”

Anne previously shared in a statement that she spent the last 24 hours of her mother’s life with her at Balmoral Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“It was my privilege to share the last 24 hours of my beloved mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journey. It was humbling and inspiring to witness the love and respect shown by so many during these journeys,” the statement read.

“We all share special memories. I express my gratitude to everyone who shared our loss,” Anne continued. “She may have reminded us of how important her presence and contribution is to our national identity. I am deeply grateful for the support and understanding given to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the additional responsibilities of the Monarch.”

The princess signed her statement, “To my mother, the queen, thank you.”

Princess Anne’s bodyguard recalls her 1974 kidnapping attempt: ‘Training was non-existent’

Anna will attend Her Majesty’s Government Funeral Monday along with the rest of the senior royal family. Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, are also expected to attend.

Like herself, Anne wanted to give her children a chance to live a private life in the public eye.

She did not give her two children, Peter, 44, and Zara, 41, royal titles after their birth, meaning they are private citizens. Anne made this decision in an attempt to give her children a chance at a “normal” life.

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence explained to Fox News Digital why Anne’s children won’t be princes or princesses.

“Letters patent do not hold the titles for Princess Anne’s children but through the male heirs of the sovereign’s grandchildren,” Spence shared.

Queen Elizabeth II: 10 Facts and Amazing Moments in the Life of the British Monarch

“Their father was given the title when he married Princess Anne, so they have a title and Anne has the title of Princess Royal by birth. Their children are then entitled to titles, but they cannot be Prince and Princess. Duke and Duchess or Lady and Master, for example.”

Although Anne kept her life private – as well as her children – like other members of the royal family, scandal did not escape Anne as she tried to navigate the public spotlight. The Princess Royal had an affair with her private bodyguard when she was married to her first husband, Mark Phillips.

Anne has been infamously linked with her affair with Peter Cross since rumors began in the 1970s. Cross was a police officer for Scotland Yard until he was assigned to Anne’s protective detail in 1979.

Netflix’s hit series “The Crown” covers the alleged affair, which revolves around rumors of an “argument” the Queen had with her daughter at a private picnic.

In the episode, Elizabeth II tells Anne that she is considering transferring the Scotland Yard Cross to “desk duties”, to which Anne responds, “Don’t do that to me. You can’t. He’s the one who makes me happy.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Anne was married twice. She first married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, with whom she has two children, Peter and Zara. The couple divorced in 1992.

She married her current husband Vice Admiral Timothy Lawrence in 1992. This couple has no children.

Click here to get the Fox News app

During her first marriage, she allegedly had an affair with Cross, who confirmed the affair to reporter Harry Arnold for The Sun. Anne never responded to the affair.

According to The Sun, Cross told Arnold, “I was still married when you wrote that story and I couldn’t admit it, but it’s true and I can tell you now that it’s true because I’m divorced now.” Cross ended up selling his story to The News of the World in 1984.