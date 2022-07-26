Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas – It’s the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas.

Made fun of. There was cheering.

Some stood and applauded. Others gave the thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on stage at the Texas Live! In Arlington, Texas, many in attendance expressed how they felt about the former Oklahoma football coach.

“Hook ’em horns,” a fan yelled from the crowd.

Stoops looked over his right shoulder, spotted the fan and shared a laugh with him.

Because now the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — with Stoops involved in 18 seasons of the heated Red River rivalry — calls him their coach.

On Sunday evening, Stoops was officially announced as coach of Arlington’s XFL team, a title he held in 2020 when he coached the XFL’s Dallas Renegades for five games before Covid-19 ended the season early.

“I’m not coaching at OU anymore,” said Stoops, whose team will be one of eight playing in the XFL’s 2023 reboot, set for a Feb. 18 kickoff. Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, DC, are other host cities.

“I’m with the Arlington team, whatever logo they want to give us, or whatever nickname they want to give us, and hopefully (the fans) can get on board.”

Stoops said returning to the XFL was an easy decision. After nearly two decades in college athletics, Stoops said he’s happy to no longer deal with academics and avoid the problems created by the NIL and the transfer portal.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with these players,” Stoops said. “They’re really smart, they pick up the football very quickly.

“It was an easy decision to make again.”

He said he enjoys creating a fun environment for fans and helping players develop to hopefully reach the NFL.

As for going to the NFL, Stoops quickly dismissed the idea.

“I don’t have an NFL background and I enjoyed what I did at OU for 18 years,” he said. “When I was away I wanted my own time.

“I’m at the point where I’m not interested in that. I don’t need it and if you’re going to be in that position, you need it bad.”

Stoops was introduced to Hines Ward, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current coach of the XFL’s San Antonio team, and Wade Phillips, a veteran NFL coach named head coach of the Houston XFL team.

Like Stoops, Phillips received a mixed reaction from the DFW crowd. In four seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Phillips amassed a 34-22 record before being fired in 2010.

“I thought you loved me in Dallas,” Phillips joked to the crowd as he took his seat.

With all their teams in Texas, Stoops, Ward and Phillips have developed a friendship before the season.

The trash talk between the three is light. Ward, a rookie in the coaching world compared to Stoops and Phillips, said he puts both on speed dial to ask for advice.

“I can’t trash talk ‘The Godfather,'” Ward said of Phillips and Stoops. “The back is talking trash, but I love those guys and I can’t talk to those guys. It’s more bragging rights for the state of Texas.”

Soon, there’s more at stake than just bragging rights.

The three coaches are currently designing a custom cigar box that will go to the coach with the best record at the end of each season. The two losing coaches are tasked with filling the box with high-quality cigars.

“We got to talk behind the scenes and we had the Texas trophy,” Stoops said.

Prior to coaching in the XFL, Phillips did not have a close relationship with Stoops, but Phillips was present when Ward won Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

“It’s going to be tough coaching against these guys,” Phillips said.

As for Stoops, who spent 18 years with Texas as an archrival, he’s glad to be a part of the state’s football culture.

“This region loves their football,” he said. “We were well supported.”