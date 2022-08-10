Why Falling Gas Prices Don’t Take the Sting of Inflation

Toggle caption Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to inflation, the good news is that gas prices are coming down. The bad news is that other expenses are rising faster than wages, and that’s putting a strain on many family budgets across the country.

The Labor Department gave this information on Wednesday Annual inflation fell to 8.5 percent in July, up from 9.1% the month before. Falling gasoline prices offset rising prices for other goods, leaving the consumer price index unchanged between June and July.

After hitting a record high of $5.01 a gallon in June, the average price of gasoline has fallen sharply. According to AAAIt hit $4.01 a gallon on Wednesday.

“Sure, it’s better than $5,” says Spencer Sutton of Newport, Pa. “But compared to what we were paying before the war in Ukraine started, the cost is still high.”

Sutton is concerned about the high cost of groceries and housing in particular. To save costs while his wife finished nursing school, the couple moved in with his mother.

“As a 30-year-old millennial, I didn’t think I’d still be living with my mom, my brother, and my wife,” says Sutton. “It’s certainly not the most ideal arrangement, but in this day and age with what’s going on, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Why you should pay attention to core inflation

House prices – up 5.7% from a year ago – are the driving force behind inflation. Rising rents and housing prices show up only slowly in Labor Department data, and those costs tend to be more stable than volatile food and energy prices.

“It’s moving in the wrong direction for the Federal Reserve,” says Diane Swank, chief economist at KPMG. “We see some things coming down in price there, and that’s great. But the other shoe that’s going down is the core inflation number.”

Annual core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was steady at 5.9% in July. Core prices rose just 0.3% between June and July – the smallest rise in ten months.

Investors welcomed signs of cooling inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 450 points in the first hour of trading. But prices are still rising faster than wages, reducing the purchasing power of workers.

Penelope Valdespino switched this year from a retail job to a higher-paying post with a school district in San Antonio, Texas. Due to rising prices, her huge salary is rapidly diminishing.

“I ended up going to a different job where, yes, I was going to get paid $3 or $4 an hour more,” she says. “It’s great, but it’s still a challenge to catch and organize everything in this weather.”

Valdespino welcomes lower gasoline prices, but said she’s still careful to limit unnecessary car trips. And she’s watching her pennies at the grocery store, where prices are up 13.1% from a year ago.

“We’re really careful about how much meat we buy,” she says.

Paychecks don’t keep pace with inflation

Sutton, who works for a dental insurance company, also got a raise this year, but not as much as before.

“It was not enough to deal with inflation and rising food prices,” he says. “It’s hard to go through the weekend before you get paid and you’re out of food and you’re digging through the freezer to try to find something.”

Average wages in July rose 5.2% from a year earlier – well below the rate of inflation.



Higher wages also complicate the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation.

“We know how painful inflation can be, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates in an attempt to curb demand to curb rising prices.

But the Fed’s task became more challenging after last week’s better-than-expected report on the labor market, which showed employers added 528,000 jobs last month.

“If those numbers are to be believed, we generated over half a million new paychecks in the month of July, which is a lot of revenue,” says KPMG’s Swonk. “Even if individuals feel they are losing ground relative to inflation, that additional income is supporting demand,” putting upward pressure on prices.

Ahead of Wednesday’s inflation report, many observers had expected the central bank to approve a jumbo interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point at its next meeting in September, matching rate hikes in June and July. After the report, Oddsmakers lean toward smaller rate hikes of 0.5 percentage points.

Another benefit is lower gas prices

A sharp drop in gasoline prices could help curb inflation in another way.

Falling prices at the pump not only eased July’s inflation rate but also eased public anxiety. the future inflation

That’s important because if people believe that prices will spiral out of control, it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

New survey by Federal Reserve Bank of New York People’s inflation expectations for one and three years into the future fell sharply between June and July as gas prices fell.

Swonk says gas prices have a big impact on people’s attitudes about the economy, even though other expenses like food and rent make up a bigger part of the typical household budget.

“Even if you don’t drive, you walk or walk by the gas station,” says Swonk. “It’s something we all notice, front and center, every day.”