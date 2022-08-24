New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel revealed why the Biden administration’s expected student loan debt cancellation is “really crazy politics” on a “Special Reports” all-star panel Tuesday.

The NAACP slammed Biden over his reported student loan debt cancellation plan

STRASSEL: I think this is really crazy politics. So they just pass Inflation Act. According to him, this was a victory. They can go out and say that they are reducing inflation or helping the environment – however, this argument may fall short. However – this is not just a political victory. They are doing this for their progressive base. They will be accused of giving money to higher earners. There is serious concern that this will directly increase the cost of tuition, Add inflation. These are not messages any Democrat should want to take into the midterms. And so I find it very questionable from a political point of view.

Check out the full discussion below: