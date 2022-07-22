New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s impossible to think of Hermione Granger without thinking of Emma Watson, who played the role for over a decade. Fans watched the British actress appear on screen as one of Harry Potter’s best friends in the film series based on the books written by JK Rowling for eight films. But Watson almost left the franchise After the fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In 2022, there was a “Harry Potter” reunion special titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, in which the cast discussed their experiences filming their beloved films.

During the reunion special, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, told Watson: “You’re thinking about moving out. I’ve never talked to you about it.” Watson responded “I think I’m scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve come to a tipping point like you are, this will be forever now.” She expressed the loneliness she sometimes felt at that time in her life and also talked about the intense fame that hit her and the rest of the stars. Fortunately, Watson continued to play Hermione for the rest of the “Harry Potter” films.

Who is Emma Watson dating?

Watson is dating Leo Robinton, a businessman from Los Angeles, California. The couple was first linked in late 2019 when pictures of the two started surfacing.

Watson addressed the rumors that she was Robinton was engaged In May 2021. “Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘sleeping’, are ways to generate clicks every time they’re revealed to be true or false,” she tweeted at the time. . “If I have news – I promise to share it with you.”

Emma Watson, Emma Roberts Break Silence on 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special Mixup

Watson has previously been linked to Frances Bowle, Jay Barrymore, Raphael Cebrian, George Craig, Johnny Simmons, Will Adamovich, Matthew Janney, Prince Harry, Roberto Aguirre, William Knight, Cord Overstreet and Brendan Wallace. Watson also talked about her close relationship and romance with Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter,” but she said during the reunion that nothing romantic happened between them while they were filming the series.

Who is the richest “Harry Potter” actor?

Although all the “Harry Potter” stars have earned millions of dollars from the movies, the leading man, Daniel Radcliffe, has earned the most money from the films and has the highest net worth today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe’s total net worth is $110 million and most of it comes from the “Harry Potter” films. The website reported that he made more money with each film release, starting with $1 million for the first film and then earning a combined $50 million from the last two films. They also reported that he earned at least $100 million from all the “Harry Potter” movies.

In which movies does Emma Watson act?

Watson is widely known for playing one of the main characters “Harry Potter” movies, Hermione Granger. Watson went through eight rounds of auditions before landing the role and was only 10 years old when the first film was filmed. The films were a resounding success, with the final film in the franchise grossing over $1 billion at the box office.

After playing Hermione, Watson went on to star in other films such as “My Week with Marilyn,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Bling Ring.” “This is the end,” “Noah,” “Colonia” and “Regression.” In 2017, Watson played the role of Belle in the live action movie “Beauty and the Beast”. She was also in “The Circle” the same year and “Little Women” in 2019.

While pursuing her acting career, Watson always prioritized her education and in 2009 attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature.