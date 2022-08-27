Why dummies and Snoopy will make up the NASA Artemis I mission crew

Enlarge this image switch title Joe Radle/Getty Images

Joe Radle/Getty Images

While there will be no people aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission, the Orion spacecraft will not be empty. Snoopy, Girl Scout badges, LEGO minifigures and tree seeds are just a few of the thousands of souvenirs that will be on board when the mission begins on Monday.

There will also be a lot of technology that will collect data during a 42-day, 1.3 million-mile mission that will take an unmanned spacecraft 280,000 miles from Earth, flying around the moon before heading home.

It’s been nearly 50 years since humans set foot on the moon, so the test flight will also be a test of a new rocket and spacecraft ahead of a crewed flight.

“We remember that this is a focused stress test of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket,” Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission leader, said at a press conference Saturday.

“We will learn a lot from the Artemis I test flight. And through this experience, we will change and modify everything necessary to prepare for crewed flight on the next mission.”

NASA plans to send humans to the moon in 2025. As part of the training, passengers on board this mission will have mannequins.



Enlarge this image switch title NASA

NASA

Meet Commander Munikin Campos

This mannequin got its name from public competition and was eventually named after Arthur FieldsNASA engineer who was instrumental in the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew to Earth.

Munikin Campos will take the commander’s seat. Under the seat are sensors to measure acceleration and vibration to help gauge what crew members might experience during a flight. Campos will be in formal attire. Orion Crew Survival System suit which will include two radiation sensors.

And while Munikin Campos can certainly have fun, he won’t be alone. Two other mannequins will sit next to him.



Enlarge this image switch title NASA

NASA

Helga and the Zohar are what NASA calls phantoms – or mannequin torsos, made up of materials that mimic human bones, soft tissues and organs of an adult woman. Much of their mission involves detecting and measuring radiation.

“Zohar will wear a radiation protection vest called AstroRad, while Helga will not,” the NASA dummies’ duty description reads. “The study will provide valuable data on the levels of radiation that astronauts may encounter during lunar missions and evaluate the effectiveness of a protective vest that could allow the crew to leave the storm shelter and continue working on mission-critical tasks despite the solar storm.”

Don’t forget about Snoopy

As long as there is many different items Joining the exciting mission of Artemis I, no one can be more recognizable as Snoopy, the black and white dog created by American cartoonist Charles M. Schultz.

Snoopy is not new to NASA and has been associated with lunar missions since 1969, when the Apollo 10 lunar module was nicknamed “Snoopy” due to its role in reconnaissance or “stalking” the landing site for the Apollo 11 mission.

Schultz also created cartoons snoopy on the moon According to NASA, this reflected “public excitement about America’s advances in space” during the Apollo years.

However, this time Snoopy has a mission of his own. Since the Artemis I mission does not require a crew, the plush Snoopy will serve as a weightless indicator to show the team on the ground when the spacecraft has reached zero gravity.