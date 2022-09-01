Why DOJ Photo of Trump’s Top-Secret Documents Matters

Enlarge this image toggle signature Department of Justice

The photo got into the Internet like a microphone drop.

When the Justice Department rejected President Trump’s call for a special master in his documents dispute, it included a photograph of top secret documents laid out on a carpeted floor in Mar-a-Lago — two months after Trump’s team confirmed that all such documents were transferred. .

The photo, which many observers called unprecedented, immediately sparked a firestorm of discussion about Trump’s legal troubles.

For Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, jaw-dropping photos and filings are the latest steps in an extraordinary sequence as the US government argues over national secrets with its former chief executive.

“It’s an unusual reaction, but it’s to be expected,” Kerr said. “It was filed in response to an unusual request from a judge to respond to Trump’s very unusual lawsuit.”

According to Trump’s team, the photo was staged for dramatic effect.

In their own response filed late Wednesday nightTrump’s legal team called the Justice Department’s statement “extraordinary.”

They accuse the government of “criminalizing the former president’s possession of personal and presidential documents in a secure environment.”

Trump’s team also focused on the image of the documents, with attorney Lindsey Halligan writing that the Justice Department “pro bono included a photograph of allegedly classified material removed from a container and strewn across the floor for dramatic effect.”

Based on the photos, the FBI image doesn’t look particularly well composed, with papers strewn across the carpet. But the bright yellow and red markings on these papers, their “TOP SECRET” title pages, make the scene’s randomness all the more striking: here is hard-earned information that is strictly segregated by the government, lying on the floor of a private office in Florida.

“In some cases, even FBI counterintelligence officers and DOJ lawyers who conducted the review required additional permissions” before they could examine the contents of some folders, the DOJ said.

What about these abbreviations?

The photo quickly sparked interest in the cryptic abbreviations for America’s national secrets.

One of the most carefully studied labels states that the contents of several folders are marked “TOP SECRET//SCI” and limited to “TO HCS-P/SI/TK”. Here is a brief description of these terms:

GKS-P – A product of the HUMINT control system, using the abbreviation of human intelligence. According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence classification guide“HCS protects HUMINT’s most sensitive operations and information obtained from HUMINT’s arcane and/or unique sources, methods and certain technical capabilities, technologies and collection methods associated with or supporting HUMINT.”

SCI – Confidential isolated information, a broad term for intelligence information that requires a formal system of control over its dissemination.

AS WELL AS – Special intelligence, or more specifically “technical and intelligence information obtained from the monitoring of external communications signals other than the intended recipients” – a type of work performed, for example, by the National Security Agency.

TC – Talent Keyhole, an old designation that refers to secret spy satellite data.

These terms appear only on the title pages. The internal documents themselves have been redacted along with their detailed notations.

What’s the deal again?

While Trump’s legal problems are extensive, this particular case dates back to August 22, when the former president asked a federal district judge in Florida to appoint a special master to review all materials taken from his home.

Trump is the plaintiff in the case; the defendant is the United States of America.

“Politics cannot be allowed to influence the administration of justice,” the Trump team said in their original filing, calling him the “clear leader” in the 2024 presidential race, “if he decides to run.”

In the document, Trump sought to block the Justice Department from reviewing the materials until a special master was appointed. He also asked the judge to compel the government to provide a “sufficiently detailed receipt” of the seized items and “immediately return anything seized that is outside the scope of a search warrant.”

The judge in the case is Eileen M. Cannon, who Trump appointed in 2020. She herself is a veteran US Attorney’s Office in South Florida, which is now litigating the case.

“In the normal case, the judge will find the DOJ response convincing and be done with it,” Kerr said. “It’s possible that this particular judge will try to give Trump more, but I’m guessing it won’t make much of a difference: whether a special judge is appointed probably doesn’t make much of a difference to the case.”