Doctors are not the only ones who wear white coats.

But one doctor is trying to show that traditional white doctor’s garb can do extra duty in the kitchen.

As Americans try to eat more healthily, a Stanford University physician, Dr. Michelle Hauser inspires medical students to learn how to eat better by teaching them how to cook with medical school curricula now featured in 100 countries. to a press release.

“Nutrition education represents a critical missed opportunity in medical education in the United States and many countries around the world,” Hauser, who is board certified in internal medicine and lifestyle medicine, told Fox News Digital.

CM Field [culinary medicine] “Emerged to fill the void between what nutrition is taught (or not taught) in most health professional training programs,” she added.

“There is a need to acquire the knowledge and skills to effectively partner with patients to help them achieve their health goals and change their eating habits to improve longevity, health and performance,” she said.

Hauser, who trained at the famous Chez Panisse restaurant in Berkeley, California, is the director of obesity medicine in the Medical Weight Loss Program at the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center.

The curriculum “is not intended to replace traditional health care, but rather, to serve as a tool for health care professionals to use,” Houser said in a recent press release.

“In the US, it’s recommended that 0.6% of the average instructional time in medical school be focused on nutrition-related topics — and many schools are still falling short,” she told Fox News Digital.

But only 25% of medical schools have a special nutrition course.

“This is despite diet being the most important risk factor for morbidity and mortality in the US,” she said. It is “associated with 11 million deaths annually worldwide.”

Houser notes that most current nutrition lessons focus on topics that are unlikely to change eating behaviors.

“As a physician, I have found that telling patients to eat healthy as a way to treat or prevent disease is not very effective,” Hauser said in a press release.

“But it’s easy for people to change eating habits when you’re talking about something delicious — maybe you’re highlighting a new dish or restaurant and how good it tastes.”

The students told Dr. Hauser that if the food was “terrible, we’re not going to sign up for another healthy cooking class.”

She has now been teaching the course at Stanford for the past five years after she was inspired to embark on this journey during her college years.

“When I was an undergrad pursuing my pre-med studies, I had already trained as a chef and had to work full-time to put myself through school,” she said in a press release.

“I ended up running a cooking school.”

When people in class started asking how they could eat differently to improve their health — like lowering their cholesterol or helping their significant other better control a person’s diabetes — she “started learning more about nutrition and implementing it in my cooking classes.”

So she started a healthy cooking class.

Culinary medicine, she said, “addresses the topic of nutrition education more relevantly for the average person who makes decisions about what to eat on a daily basis,” she told Fox News Digital.

At first some people were skeptical.

So she showed her students she was practicing what she taught — eating the recipes she taught at home “so they knew I wouldn’t eat something if it wasn’t good.”

“If it’s terrible, we’re not going to sign up for another healthy cooking class,” her students tell her.

Doctors ask others, “Why don’t we talk to people with heart disease about what they eat?”

But as word of mouth spread – the class soon had a waitlist. She took these experiences with her to medical school.

However, while in medical school, she noticed that doctors were not including nutrition in their conversations, when they could really benefit from learning how healthy eating habits can improve their medical conditions.

“I will ask for my attendance [doctors who supervise medical students], ‘Why aren’t we talking to people with heart disease about what they eat?’ or ‘Why not talk to people with diabetes about their diet, not just prescriptions?’ She said in a press release.

She notes that many health care professionals don’t have time to have these meaningful conversations about nutritional habits.

Or, they’re simply resigned to the fact that “nobody’s going to change their diet anyway and it’s better to focus on medication.”

“It made me think, ‘Well, we’re approaching the topic of healthy eating with patients the wrong way,'” Hauser said.

“Most people know that vegetables are good for them,” she told Fox News Digital.

But only one in 10 people eat the recommended servings each day, she said.

“The common barriers to affordability are cost, lack of knowledge and skills to select and prepare healthy ingredients, time, and foods that are either healthy or tasty but not both,” Hauser told Fox News Digital.

Culinary medicine is an effective method to combat these key barriers to dietary behavior change by teaching people that healthy eating can be delicious, fast and inexpensive if a person knows how to cook and plan meals, she says.

She wanted to change the status quo.

So she worked with a faculty member at the medical school to start the first culinary medicine continuing education conference — “which continues today.”

It is called Healthy Kitchens, Healthy Lives.

“One thing to say is, ‘You need to change your diet and you need to exercise more’ — the strategy we’ve found now is not very effective,” said Dr. David Miles Eisenberg, director of culinary nutrition and adjunct associate professor. Nutrition at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

He is also the founding co-director of Healthy Kitchens, Healthy Lives Conference.

The conference will be multidisciplinary in nature, with two specialties wearing white coats – chefs and healthcare professionals to teach how cooking can improve eating habits.

And next February, a course co-sponsored by the Harvard TH Chan School and the CIA – the Culinary Institute of America – will be in Napa, California.

It’s another thing to “bring into a ‘teaching kitchen,’ providing hands-on education.”

“Getting into the teaching kitchen and educating is a whole different thing,” he told Fox News Digital.

Conference attendees will learn “what foods to eat more of, less of, and why.”

He notes that the conference will also “teach how to cook with readily available whole foods and prepare healthy but delicious, affordable, easy-to-prepare (and sustainable) dishes and meals.”

It also emphasizes the importance of regular exercise, but reminds us “how critical eating and living mindfully is” and offers useful tips on how to change unhealthy habits.

Fox News told Digital about another meeting this October. It demonstrates how culinary medicine is integrated into many arenas in the U.S. and around the world today.

It’s called the Teaching Kitchen Research Conference (tkresearchconference.org) and is sponsored by Harvard and the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative. It is co-funded by the National Institutes of Health.

“The ability to learn to cook, move, eat and think more healthily can change behaviors, clinical outcomes and costs of care for everyone,” Eisenberg said.