Matthew McConaughey is an award-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, even as a professor and a potential candidate for governor.

Born in Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey has been an active community leader throughout the state for years. He recently called for bipartisan gun legislation after the Raab Elementary School shooting in his hometown that left 22 dead, including 19 students. After a A personal meeting with President Joe BidenThe actor made an impassioned plea in the White House press briefing room for Congress to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15 and expand background checks.

The actor’s mother also taught at a school in Uvalde, just a mile away from where the shooting took place. McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, Went to town in May To pay tribute to the victims and their families.

Does he still teach at UT Austin?

McConaughey is a practicing professor at UT Austin’s Moody College of Communication. Website of the University. In autumn 2019, he joined the Radio-Television-Film department, where he still continues to teach. Before joining the faculty, McConaughey taught the “Script to Screen” filmmaking class with lecturer and director Scott Rice. He designed the course curriculum so that students could understand the behind-the-scenes view of every stage of film production.

“This is a class I wish I had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me the opportunity to prepare them,” McConaughey said. UT News After joining the university. “Filmmaking, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and an art — regardless of time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for this process are timeless. That will always be the focus of our classroom.”

Why didn’t he run for governor of Texas?

For a long time, McConaughey publicly toyed with the idea of ​​running for governor in his home state of Texas but didn’t make a serious announcement until last year.

Although We are releasing the video in November 2021 While he is not throwing his hat in the race, he told “Today” just a month later that he would never rule out the possibility.

“I would never say no. No, I would never say no, absolutely not,” he said at the time. “But over the past year and a half, considering the sacred office of running for governor of the state of Texas, [it was a] A very conscientious and serious year and a process I am very happy to have gone through.”

Matthew McConaughey Making Quiet Calls About Running For Texas Governor: Report

In February, McConaughey recalled what prompted him to consider it Running for governor of Texas In an interview with Fox News Digital.

“Hey, what are we doing? What is happening to us as a people, as a state, how are we getting along, where have we gone?” said the author of “Greenlights”. .

Degree in what?

The “Dazed and Confused” star attended UT Austin from 1989 to 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film. He is also an alumnus of the university’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Initially, he wanted to attend Southern Methodist University, but decided against it because of the financial strain on his family, according to his book “Greenlights.”

McConaughey planned to earn a law degree after graduation but changed his mind. One of his first breakthrough performances was for the lead role as a lawyer in the 1996 film “A Time to Kill”.