Tyron Woodley reached a high point in his mixed-martial arts fighting career in 2016 when he was crowned the UFC’s welterweight champion. Over the course of nearly three years, Woodley successfully retained his title four times. His overall fight record stands at nineteen wins and seven losses.

Woodley won the welterweight championship at UFC 201 on July 30, 2016 against former champ Robbie Lawler via first-round knockout. He won to defend the title against fighters like Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till. However, Woodley lost the title to Kamaru Usman in the co-main event at UFC 235 in 2019. During the match, Usman dominated Woodley, losing by unanimous decision.

Reflecting on his loss years later, Woodley told reporters, “I went into a depression for a while. “I wasn’t really talking to a lot of people, I was eating terribly, I wasn’t training, and I didn’t really expect – all my competition before Kamaru Usman was my toughest competition. “

“My strategy, my gameplan, my education, my coaches, my team, I felt like I had everything to win. So I really had to fight it and it took longer than any other fight in my career. .”

Jake Paul displays LED lights on trunks before Tyron Woodley fight

Why did he leave the UFC?

In April 2021, it was announced that Woodley would no longer appear on the UFC roster after eight years of competing with the promotion. The fighter was reportedly not cut by the UFC, but fought against his recent contract and did not re-sign. “The Select One” is now a free agent.

His contract with the UFC expired in March 2021 at UFC 260, weeks after his loss to Vincent Luke. During that time, Woodley had lost four straight fights.

A few months later, Woodley competed against the YouTube sensation-turned-boxing star in his Fight Boxing bout., Jake Paul. The fight took place in August 2021 and the former UFC fighter lost by split decision.

How did he lose to Jake Paul in his second fight?

After British boxer Tommy Fury pulled out of his December 2021 fight with Paul, Woodley took his place. Woodley lost the fight to a brutal knockout from Paul in the sixth round that left the former UFC champion unconscious in the ring. Even before the knockout, Woodley trailed Paul in the match in terms of the number of punches the fighters landed on each other.

Video of the knockout from the pay-per-view event went viral on social media and ended the Paul-Woodley fighting saga.

Will he fight again?

Woodley does not currently have any fights planned in the near future in mixed-martial arts or boxing. During a video interview MMA junkie In February, “The Chosen One” stated that he would like to take part in another boxing or UFC fight this year. However, as he has lost twice to Paul, it is unlikely that the pair will face each other again in the near future.