Why did Liverpool start so slowly?

lLiverpool have had a poor start to the Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp, failing to win any of their first three matches for the first time since the 2012-2013 season and losing to “crisis club” Manchester United after losing at Old Trafford on Monday . . We understand the reasons why…

Long list of injuries

While pushing for the reintroduction of the five-substitution rule last season, Klopp has yet to reap the rewards due to the high number of absentees. Liverpool’s bench at Old Trafford – though not in the starting XI – pales in comparison to the experience and game-changing abilities available to Erik ten Hag. Klopp had 14 outfield players from what could be considered his first team and turned to 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who was only the third Premier League substitute in his career, to provoke a belated response against United “. Liverpool started the season with injuries, chief among them Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Conate, and the list grew every week. The ‘witch’ who Klopp says curses the AXA training center is not entirely responsible for the use of Liverpool’s resources. Darwin Nunez is absent due to his own recklessness. A header he landed on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen means the centre-forward will again be suspended as Liverpool secure their first league win of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Midfield toil

Naby Keita’s recent health problems saw four midfielders injured against United, though that doesn’t excuse Liverpool’s inability to deal with the home team’s speed, mobility and aggression. Only one of the quartet – Thiago Alcantara – could be seen as a reliable starter with everyone available, and Klopp’s decision to leave Fabinho on the bench for the first 59 minutes contributed to the team’s failures. This summer, the manager was adamant that there was no need to sign another midfielder, such were the options and qualities at his disposal. Klopp wants to keep a path for teenagers Harvey Elliott and Carvalho and he can’t be faulted for sticking to that principle given that it has been fundamental to Liverpool’s development as a team and business under his watch. However, launching the 36-year-old James Milner in two of the first three games is not a good sign for a club with title ambitions, and without a sudden improvement in the treatment room, Klopp may have to rethink his stance on reinforcements. If he hasn’t already done so, that is. Jude Bellingham’s move is not expected until next summer as Borussia Dortmund refuse to consider selling the England international this season. Milner, Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts will end next summer, but Liverpool may have to start rebuilding their midfield earlier than planned.

Bad start

Andy Robertson’s annoyance was palpable after Jadon Sancho extended Liverpool’s streak of missed firsts to seven consecutive Premier League games. Monday was the first defeat in the series, indeed Liverpool’s first league defeat in 2022 (so let’s not drop the mantle of the crisis club on the M62 for now), but it has become a worrying habit in line with the sluggish start in both away matches. this season at Fulham and United. The Scotland captain lamented: “We have given every team a starting goal and that is the foundation of the game. You can’t keep giving yourself an uphill battle. We conceded an early goal again, started slowly again, that’s what needs to be changed. We need to get our fingers out quickly.” Liverpool played every game possible last season, reaching their third Champions League final in five years and winning both domestic cups. This comes after a rare, lengthy and uninterrupted pre-season, which is in stark contrast to this year’s shortened World Cup program, which included the return of a lucrative overseas tour that Klopp greatly dislikes. Despite the coach’s claims to the contrary, last season’s efforts could have affected both concentration and fitness levels.

Wilfried Zaha (right) celebrates Crystal Palace’s win at Anfield. Photograph: John Super/AP

Lack of Manet and advantage

The loss of a player like Sadio Mane would destroy any team, especially after six years, when his rapport with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah was vital to Liverpool’s success, and Klopp’s transition to the forward line was hardly helped by the removal of Nunez in just his second promotion to the Premier League. Or the constant absence of Hota. The immediate impact of Mane’s departure has been felt at the gate rather than in Liverpool’s performance in general, which will console Klopp as he considers how to fire up the campaign. Liverpool have averaged 17.3 shots per game this season. Only Manchester City, with 18 players, average more. Liverpool continue to dominate possession, averaging 70% per game. Again, only City, with 70.5%, averaged more. But while City have scored more shots on target than any other team and scored the most goals, Liverpool are 10th in shots on target at 4.3 per game and 10th in goals scored. goals. Klopp touched on the problem at Old Trafford. “Until the last pass or the final decision, we played the way we were supposed to,” he said. “It’s not easy to create a new chance every 20 seconds against so many feet in defense, but we had a lot of chances in the box.”

Ruin and weakness

Liverpool’s disillusionment manifested itself in rare manifestations of dissent and indiscipline. There was a Nunes header – the first red card for aggressive behavior of the Klopp era – and Milner berating Virgil van Dijk after United’s first goal. Captain Jordan Henderson also exchanged words with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Old Trafford. Two defenders could not have claims. Both were poor on Monday and opening day at Fulham. Erik ten Hag set his sights on Alexander-Arnold and was rewarded when the right-back as well as van Dijk switched to Sancho’s breakthrough. The United manager was also keen to use the space behind Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool tried to equalize in the second half by switching Marcus Rashford to the left at half-time and seeing the striker run forward for the second goal. Van Dijk has had three center defensive partners in three Premier League matches. After the final whistle, he appeared dejected as he greeted the Liverpool fans with a brief round of applause before heading to the dressing room, where there was no doubt a major bout of self-criticism.