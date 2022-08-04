New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shailene Woodley Has been in many successful movies and TV shows, but her most popular roles are playing Tris Pryor in the “Divergent” trilogy. The sci-fi film tells the story of a futuristic Chicago where people are divided into factions based on different virtues. Woodley learns that she is different from most people and doesn’t fit into just one category. The film follows Woodley’s character along with Trio Four (Theo James) as they try to escape the lives they know and discover the truth about their society.

The movies are based on the books written by Veronica Roth: “Divergent,” “Insurgency” and “Allegiant.” The first film came out in 2014, the second came out in 2015 and the third came out in 2016. The third installment of the series was expected to be split into two parts, similar to previous films in the franchise such as “Harry Potter”. “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games.” The first part of the film came out in 2016, but the second part was never made.

The second film, “The Divergent Series: Ascendant,” is slated for release in March 2017, a year after part one. Many things began to happen that caused Lionsgate to deviate from their plan.

“Mitrudu” hit the theaters but did not perform as expected at the box office. The film failed to gross as much as the rest of the films, resulting in a “climbing” budget cut. The film grossed only $179 million at the global box office, with the rest approaching $300 million.

After that there were news that the movie is not going to be a movie anymore A spin-off television show Instead. When the news broke, many of the main cast, including Woodley, Miles Teller and Theo James, expressed interest in participating in the show.

Almost a year after the TV show news, it was confirmed in December 2018 that the TV show was not going to end after all. So while the final movie audiences saw ended on a cliffhanger, the full conclusion to the franchise can only be found in the “Allegiant” book.

Rodgers and Woodley are no longer together. In February 2021, the two announced that they were engaged, but Woodley said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that month that she had been engaged for a while. The engagement news came as a shock to many as their relationship had only been public for a week. Reports suggest that they have been dating since the summer of 2020.

In February 2022, the actress and the quarterback ended their engagement. After they called off their engagement, they were spotted together on occasion and seemed to be back together, but the two still broke up.

How do Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley know each other?

Woodley and Teller starred together in the 2013 romance movie “The Spectacular Now” and later starred in three “Divergent” movies, with Teller playing Peter. Although they didn’t work together after ‘Divergent’, the two remained close friends.

Before Woodley split from Rodgers, the two vacationed with Teller and his wife, Kaleigh Sperry. Woodley posted a lengthy caption on Instagram praising her friend for his performance in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

What movies and television shows has Shailene Woodley been in?

Some of Woodley’s most popular TV and film roles include the television show “Big Little Lies,” and the movies “Divergent” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Earlier in her career, she played Caitlin Cooper in the show “The OC” and was in “Crossing Jordan”. From 2008 to 2013, Woodley played the lead role as Amy Jurgens in the show “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Woodley has had many film roles including “The Descendants,” “White Bird in a Blizzard,” “Adrift,” “Endings, Beginnings,” “The Mauritanian,” “The Fallout,” and “The Last Letter from Your Lover.” .”