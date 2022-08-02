Why Deshaun Watson’s towel habit was key in his suspension verdict

Judge Sue Robinson issued her decision against Deshaun Watson on Monday in a 16-page written ruling that cited specific evidence nine times.

It was about his towel habit.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback preferred to use a towel to cover himself during massage sessions instead of a large sheet, and sometimes even brought his own small or medium towel, according to court records.

Why is this the case?

Robinson, the NFL’s independent disciplinary official, handed down a six-game suspension to Watson on Monday after 24 women allege he sexually assaulted them during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021. She concluded that Watson had a “sexual advantage” in these encounters.

Professional massage therapists usually provide large sheets to cover their clients to avoid unwanted exposure of their private parts. In these cases, the women typically said Watson exposed her genitals during massage sessions and let his genitals touch them — behavior that Robinson ruled was facilitated by his insistence on using a small towel instead of a sheet.

“Watson approached women whose professional qualifications he did not know and were of no importance to him,” Robinson said in his ruling. “He insisted on using a towel, increasing the likelihood of exposure. He insisted that therapists focus on areas of his body that did not abnormally induce erections. And he engaged in this behavior many times.

“I find that this is sufficient circumstantial evidence to support the NFL’s contention that Mr. Watson knew that contact would occur, and that Mr. Watson had a sexual benefit — not just a therapeutic benefit. Arrangements with these particular therapists.”

The NFL has been investigating the evidence against Watson since last year and tried to convince Robinson that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy and should be suspended for it.

The towel evidence helped Robinson come to that conclusion, and the NFL pressed its evidence against him to establish that he had sexually assaulted four women.

After a three-day trial in June, Robinson, a retired federal judge, used a three-part test to determine whether he committed sexual assault as defined by the NFL: Did he want to have contact with his penis? Did he do it for sexual gain? And does he know that such contact with these women is undesirable?

The towel evidence helped show his intent and purpose, she ruled, finding that Watson knew such sexual relations with these women were undesirable. Robinson states that Watson’s intent in these encounters “must be inferred from circumstantial evidence in the absence of an admission.”

“There is no dispute Mr. Watson prefers a towel over a sheet traditionally used for draping, and a medium- or small-sized towel is more likely to slide off the body than a sheet, leaving the client exposed,” said Robinson, who was jointly appointed to her position by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. .

Robinson said the “abundance of evidence,” including his use of towels and his focus points for massages, supports her conclusion that Watson had erectile dysfunction and not just contact with his erect penis. Therapists, they claim.

Robinson’s ruling stated that of the 24 women who sued Watson, NFL investigators could only interview 12, and of those 12, the NFL based its conclusions on the testimony of four, other evidence and third-party interviews. All but one of those 24 lawsuits ended in a confidential settlement, according to Tony Buzby, an attorney for the women.

Watson, 26, has denied wrongdoing and has never been arrested or charged with a crime. He did not dispute his towel preference.

He testified about it at a preliminary hearing on May 13.

“This is the towel I’m going to use,” Watson told a massage therapist in March 2020, according to a deposition transcript obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

That was in the case of massage therapist Ashley Solis, who said Watson exposed himself and caused her to touch his genitals without her consent.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, previously told USA TODAY Sports that this was personal preference and not evidence of ulterior motive on the part of Watson. “He’s always made it clear that, for convenience reasons, he still has to be less likely to cover him,” Hardin said in June.

‘Why did you bring a towel?’

Watson was also asked about this in a deposition in May.

“Why did you bring a towel?” Plaintiff’s attorney Maria Holmes asked him.

“Because – we talked on the phone and I told her I was bringing a towel,” he replied. “We communicated with it and that’s how it is.”

His towel habit became known in some circles as his “towel trick” and was mentioned in pretrial deposition testimony by a Houston police detective who investigated complaints about Watson’s behavior.

In another case, Watson testified at a deposition about 25 miles south of Houston to give a massage at a woman’s mother’s home, where he brought a towel and a nondisclosure agreement for the woman to sign.

“You had your towel and your NDA waiting for her in your car, in Manuel, (Texas), right?” Buzby asked.

“I guess if you feel like it, yes sir,” Watson replied.

According to the evidence in her ruling, that case and the Solis case are among the four cases the NFL has emphasized in this disciplinary proceeding with Robinson.

Massage and spa industry experts told USA TODAY Sports that many massage therapists use single-size sheets for draping, often covering the top sheet with a blanket.

“Those who use towels usually use beach towels, bath sheets or large bath-sized towels,” says Felicia Brown, an expert who was not involved in Watson’s cases. “Hand towels and washcloths are generally not used to cover the groin area as they do not provide adequate coverage, warmth or boundaries for massage.”

Draping is designed to provide warmth, privacy and modesty to their clients, sanitation for equipment, and a physical boundary between therapist and client.

“It’s very unusual for clients to bring their own towel or draping to a massage, and a female massage therapist may not feel comfortable with a male client,” she says.

In her ruling, Robinson Watson requested that the therapists use a towel to cover her private parts, rather than the usual sheet.

“Mr. Watson often provided his own towels, variously described as ‘medium/small’ towels or ‘Gatorade’ towels,” Robinson wrote.

The NFL previously sought an indefinite suspension of at least one season and may appeal Robinson’s ruling to extend it beyond six games.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com