Why Conservatives Invited Hungarian Autocratic Prime Minister to Lead Dallas Event

When Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the US this week, he passed the White House and President Biden to pay a visit to the more admiring US president. He caught up with former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey

It was on the way to the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, where Orban will deliver the opening speech Thursday afternoon, despite a speech last week that many even one of his top aides called racist. She resigned in protest.

However, for many on the right wing of the Republican Party, Orban offers a model for electoral success. His endurance – in April he won his fourth consecutive term as prime minister – is based on an unrepentant appeal to Hungary’s white and Christian heritage. He also depends on rounds from suppression of civil liberties as well as dissenting voices inside the country.

In the United States, Orban was given intellectual trust American conservative Rod Dreher and the extraordinary exposure of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. The primetime cable TV star played a huge role in introduction of Orban to the general public in that country with interviews, a series of documentaries and a recurring argument that the US would be better off with the Hungarian leader’s approach. Both shrugged off the more problematic implications of Orban’s rhetoric. Last night at his show Carlson even offered what he presented as an apology one of Orban’s advisers – on behalf of the American media.

“Just a few years ago, his views would have been considered moderate and traditional,” Carlson said last summer, introducing weekly Fox shows from Hungary. “He thinks families are more important than banks. He believes that countries need borders.

In May, Orban responded in kind, saying that conservative media cannot compete with what he called “the mainstream media.”

“Only my friend Tucker Carlson does not hesitate to fight,” Orban said in May at a meeting of CPAC representatives in Budapest. translation offered by CNN. “Programs like his have to work day and night. As you say, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Many Hungarian politicians will irritate the American right. abortion is legal in Hungary up to a certain point. State severely restricts private gun ownership. And the government offers health care for all.

Such differences don’t matter to fans looking for inspiration from a strong leader. At the CPAC convention in May, Carlson appeared with a videotape to express his support for Orban’s Hungary.

Today, Orban is due to start the CPAC conference in Dallas – the same group, but in a different location.

The list of CPAC speakers includes senators, media stars and conspiracy theorists.

The conference excites a group of uncompromising conservative donors and activists. Announced

Speakers in Dallas include Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity and conspiracy peddler Jack Posobets. When Trump was in office, the two men often praised each other. Both gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a warm welcome. And Orban echoed Trump’s attacks on wake-up-and-cancel culture and other thorny issues. In particular, he rhetorically targets the Hungarian billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros, who is often targeted by Fox’s Carlson and others on the right. (In January, Carlson presented the full documentary to Soros on the Fox Nation streaming service.)

Vanderbilt University historian Nicole Hemmer argues that Orban’s appeal to conservative media echoes the glorification of authoritarian figures of past decades, such as South African apartheid leaders and Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

“These leaders have turned to right-wing media to gain access to American audiences, hoping that this audience will put pressure on US leaders and bolster American support for their regimes,” Hemmer wrote in an NPR report. “For the right-wing masters, this was a chance both to help Cold War allies and to embrace a set of racial policies that were becoming less and less acceptable at home. I think the same dynamic is at work today with Orbán.”

In Orban, participants will hear from a European leader who openly promotes Christian and a white vision of Hungary, which built a hard border and enforced tough policies to keep migrants out. Orban’s ruling party crush political opponentsbribed or strangled independent voices in the press and universities, as well as persecuted human rights groups.

Last week, senior adviser resigned after Orban’s speech, she described it as a “purely Nazi speech”. In it, Orbán repeatedly denounced the idea of ​​”race-mixing” in Hungary. Carlson, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp, and a spokesman for Orban did not respond to NPR’s requests for comment. (Schlapp reported this to Bloomberg News. people need to hear what Orban has to say before deciding whether to criticize him.)

Orban thrives on presenting himself as if he is “fighting for values,” says Aron Demeter, program director for Amnesty International in Hungary. Amnesty is among the independent groups targeted by Orban’s right-wing populist party Fidesz.

“He’s fighting for the old white world or the old white Europe, where, you know, men were men and women were women,” Demetra tells NPR. “And there were no transgenders or gays. And if there were gays, they stayed at home.”

US-based human rights group Freedom House named Hungary hybrid mode – in the transition between democracy and autocracy.

“There has been a backsliding of democracy in Hungary because of the view on freedom of the press, because of the view on LGBTQ rights,” says Hungarian journalist Flora Garamvolgy, who has written about Orban’s ties to American conservatives. “And I don’t think that’s in line with American values, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”