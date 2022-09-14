Why Bryan Adams’ concert at PEI was a step forward for solar energy

When Bryan Adams opened his North American tour at PEI on August 31st, people backstage were trying to make another try that he didn’t know about.

The concert was held in Summerside, and the small town’s electric company was trying to make the concert the first all-solar-powered evening concert in North America.

BluWave-ai, the company whose software powers Summerside’s smart grid, came up with the idea.

The plan included adjusting the grid, which required city approval, and Summerside’s director of economic development said the city seized the opportunity.

“To showcase our capabilities as a leading municipality in North America, we have decided to host a 100 percent green solar energy concert in our arena,” Mike Tususka told CBC News.

The city has a large solar farm adjacent to Credit Union Place, the arena where the concert was held. Since the show took place at night, this meant that all systems had to drain their batteries from the energy collected during the day.

Summerside was able to generate solar power for the concert from a solar field located next to Credit Union Place. (City of Summerside)

Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai, said this requirement made it a potential first in North America.

“There are some places with solar energy, but not with a battery,” he said.

2 big worries

The success of the experiment was by no means guaranteed. There were two key unknowns.

The company could make estimates, but didn’t really know how much energy it would take to power sound, light, and even air conditioning in a huge space.

In the end, according to Paul, they were confident that the battery would have enough power – 276kW, about the amount it would take to run 3,000 100-watt light bulbs for three hours – to sustain the show.

What will Mother Nature give you on this day? Because what Mother Nature gives and what Bryan Adams uses has to match. — Devashish Paul of BluWave-ai

And there was a second concern.

“What is Mother Nature going to give on this day? Because what Mother Nature gives and what Bryan Adams uses has to match,” Paul said.

“It was supposed to be a part cloudy, part sunny day, and it was a bit erratic in terms of cloudiness. So basically we felt like there was a chance it would work out, but we didn’t really know. “

As it turned out, it was close, but at the end of the show there was still some juice left in the battery.

Next Super Bowl?

Paul said that with this test proving the technology works, BluWave-ai will look for other ways to use it.

The potential is significant. Paul noted that the NFL Super Bowl halftime show is powered by an off-site diesel generator because the production company is concerned about how reliable the stadium’s electrical systems are.

Singer Lady Gaga is shown during halftime at Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017. Could the next extravaganza be solar-powered? (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a much larger scale, but what happened at the Adams concert in Summerside could work for the Super Bowl halftime show, Paul said.

“Just charge these batteries and transport them as if you were transporting diesel fuel, and you can use these batteries to demonstrate daytime solar power during the Super Bowl,” he said.

Paul added that using electric trucks to haul those batteries could provide a 100 percent clean show.

“We can decarbonize and still have our shows.”