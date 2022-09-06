Why Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood comeback story warms hearts and angers at the same time

Enlarge this image switch title Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser is officially back.

WHALEDarren Aronofsky’s new film, which stars Fraser, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night to a six-minute applause.

Cast members and longtime fans on social media have shared their happiness at the recognition Fraser has received for this latest role. As Frazier’s applause continued on Sunday, the actor and some of the audience seemed to gasp.

This came years after Frazier was at the peak of his career. So why did this moment bring so much joy to people, while others lament that This movie Frazier’s return to glory?

Frazier was once a major star with hits like George of the jungle as well as Mommy franchise. But after a long stint as one of Hollywood’s leading actors, Fraser has faded into the background in television and film in recent years.

According to film and media historian Chris Jogerst, that Fraser, who was so “universally loved” by the public, received praise for so long, resonated with fans.

“It looks like the public was just waiting for this moment,” Jogerst said. “Everyone missed him. Seeing him on screen again, I felt like an old friend had returned.”

Nostalgia certainly plays a role in the joy this moment brings to some people, Jogerst said.

“I mean, I’m still nostalgic for the stupid remake Blinded”, Fraser’s film with Elizabeth Hurley, released in 2000, Jogerst said.

According to Nicholas Baer, ​​assistant professor of film studies at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, part of that collective happiness also stems from knowledge of Fraser’s recent struggles.

After not starring in a major Hollywood film for several years, Frazier GQ published a profile in 2018 by an actor titled “Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?”



In it, Frazier talked about years of suffering from injuries (resulting from doing stunts while filming Mommy franchise), subsequent operations, personal losses and divorce. Most startling were the details Fraser shared about being groped by Philip Burke, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Burke said GQ that Fraser’s report was “a complete fabrication”.

Frazier v. GQ The article openly questions whether he was actually blacklisted by Hollywood because he spoke about his experiences.

“[The Whale] offers us an opportunity to sort of acknowledge the virtue and fundamental decency of Brendan Fraser, who has really suffered from the industry and has suffered for a long time,” Baer said.

Return with controversy



WHALE tells of a reclusive English teacher (Frazer) who weighs 600 pounds and struggles with his health to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The combination of prosthetics and CGI helps Frazier portray this character.

Frazier’s return is likely to be controversial for some, Baer noted.

“I think this is definitely going to be a point of contention in the discourse. I think it’s practice [the use of prosthetics or so-called fat suits] this has been a relatively common occurrence among major Hollywood actors for a long time and has increasingly been criticized for being phobic and offensive,” Baer said.

Indeed, critics have turned to social media to to tell that the film’s premise is inherently inhuman. The question is whether it was worth it at all.

Aubrey Gordon, author and co-host of the Maintenance Phase podcast, dedicated to debunking bizarre ideas about health, got on twitter state the purpose of the film.

“It’s very revealing that so many people only see fat people as ‘humanized’ in the media, which shows us doing exactly what they expect: living a short, small life, ‘eating ourselves to death’, feeling sad. and regret. All reminders of how tragic this is. how to be fat and how to be thin,” she wrote.

Such media simply “reinforce viewer bias towards fat,” she wrote.

Pia Glenn, a Broadway actress, also criticized the film. lamenting the fact that this film is the return of Fraser.

Mr. Frazier’s “return” and his personal journey as an actor and person is of great importance, and I hate that I feel so negatively about the project that led them. I know I won’t see it so I’ve been reading the reviews,” she wrote on Twitter. “References to buns, hanging flesh and Jabba the Hut (!) are NONE.”